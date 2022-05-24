UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date (OUT) on upsc.gov.in, Check Shift Timings, Admit Card Date & Details Here

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 Dates have been announced on upsc.gov.in. Check Engineering Services Admit Card Download Link, and other details here.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam time table for Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam can download the exam date sheet from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the commission will hold UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.). Candidates can download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Time Table?

Visit the official website.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date Sheet' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check subject wise exam time table and save it for future reference.

Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022

UPSC Engineering Services Selection Process 2022

The selection of the candidates will be done in the three stages. i.e. Preliminary exam, Mains exam and Personality Test. Candidates qualifying in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Candidates qualifying for the prelims & mains examination will be called for the third stage i.e.the personality test.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Pattern

UPSC IES Mains Exam Pattern Papers Marks Duration Paper 1 Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication 300 3 Hours Paper 2 Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication 300 3 Hours Total 600 Marks 6 Hours

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date

The commission will release the engineering services mains admit card within 15 days from the date of commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.