UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date (OUT) on upsc.gov.in, Check Shift Timings, Admit Card Date & Details Here

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 Dates have been announced on upsc.gov.in. Check Engineering Services Admit Card Download Link, and other details here. 

Created On: May 24, 2022 11:36 IST
Modified On: May 24, 2022 11:36 IST
UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date 2022

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam time table for Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam can download the exam date sheet from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. 

According to the official announcement, the commission will hold UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022 in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.). Candidates can download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Time Table?

  1. Visit the official website.i.e. upsc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification that reads 'UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date Sheet' flashing on the homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened.
  4. Check subject wise exam time table and save it for future reference. 

UPSC Engineering Services Selection Process 2022

The selection of the candidates will be done in the three stages. i.e. Preliminary exam, Mains exam and Personality Test. Candidates qualifying in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the Mains exam. Candidates qualifying for the prelims & mains examination will be called for the third stage i.e.the personality test.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Pattern

UPSC IES Mains Exam Pattern

Papers

Marks

Duration

Paper 1 Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication

300

3 Hours

Paper 2 Civil/Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics & Telecommunication

300

3 Hours

Total

600 Marks

6 Hours

 

UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Date

The commission will release the engineering services mains admit card within 15 days from the date of commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

FAQ

What is UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam Type?

Descriptive.

What are UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 Shift Timings?

Exam will be conducted in two sessions. i.e. Morning (9.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon) and Afternoon (2.00 P.M. to 5.00 P.M.).

When will be UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2022 Date?

26 June 2022.

