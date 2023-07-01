UPSC EPFO 2023 Admit Card Download Link on upsc.gov.in; Check Exam Date, Timing, Pattern

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: UPSC has released the EPFO APFC call letter on upsc.gov.in. Check the exam date, exam timings, exam pattern and more here. Direct link to download EO AO APFC Call Letter here.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 Download: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 Admit card on its official website. The Commission is all set to conduct the written exam for these posts including Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) on July 2, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of UPSC-upsc.gov.in.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023

Alternatively you can download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card directly through the link given below.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: Exam Date

UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 2, 2023 across the country. Candidates should note that the written exam will be conducted for 300 questions on General Ability and the allotted time will be 2 hours to complete the exam. The medium of the exam will be Hindi and English medium i.e. you will be provided question paper and others details in both the languages. You must know that there will be negative marking in the written exam.

How to Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023?

Step-1 Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in

Step-2 Click on the admit card link given on the official website ‘“e - Admit Card: ENFORCEMENT OFFICER/ACCOUNTS OFFICER, E.P.F.O., 2023”

Step 3: Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes'

Step-4: Provide your login credentials including ‘Registration Id/Application No’ or ‘Roll Number’ to the link available on your screen.

Step 5: Click on the 'Submit' Button.

Step 6: Download ‘UPSC EPFO EO AO Admit Card’

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: Exam Timings

The UPSC EPFO written exam will be held from 9.30 A.M to 11.30 A.M. Candidates should note that the Commission will conduct the written exam in a single shift across the country.

UPSC EPFO Exam Pattern 2023

The exam will be conducted in pen-paper i.e. in offline mode.

There will be total 300 questions on General Ability.

Candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam

The medium of the exam will be Hindi and English

Negative marking will be done for 1/3 marks

UPSC EPFO Exam 2023: Documents to Carry

Applicants should note that those who don’t have clear photos on their e-admit cards must carry two passport-size photos and original photo ID including an Aadhar card, a driver’s license, a passport, a voter card, etc. with them during the exam. Also, you will have to carry your e-Admit Card along with their Photo Identity Card, whose number is listed on the document.

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2023: Download By Using Login Credential

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card from the official website by using their login credentials. You can get your login credentials including user ID and password from the information provided by you during submission of online application for UPSC EPFO posts.