UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023 Cutoff Released at upsc.gov.in: Download Name Roll Number PDF Here

UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023 are announced by the Union Public Service Commission on 21 July 2023 on it official website i.e. upsc.gov.ub. Candidates can check the direct link to download the result, cutoff and other details in this article below.

UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of the UPSC EPFO Exam 2023 for a total of 9 lakhs candidates on 21 July. The result is announced in a PDF consisting of name and roll numbers of selected candidates. UPSC EPFO APFC Result PDF is provided in this article for the candidates.

UPSC EPFO Interview Round 2023

Selected candidates will be required to appear for the interview round. The date and time of the exam will be announced later. Before that selected applicants should fill the online form also know as 'Detailed Application Form'. The form will be available on upsconline.nic.in soon.

UPSC EPFO Cutoff Marks for EO AO APFC 2023

The candidates can check the cutoff marks of the exam once the final result is announced. The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written exam and the interview.

UPSC EPFO Final Answer Key 2023

The commission will release the answer key of the exam on its website. The final answer key will be made available after the declaration of final answer key.