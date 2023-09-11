UPSC ESE Eligibility 2024: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualification, and More

UPSC ESE Eligibility 2024: The Union Public Service Commission released UPSC ESE Eligibility through the official notification. Check the age limit, educational qualification, and experience.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24: The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria through the official notification on the website. Candidates must satisfy all the UPSC ESE eligibility criteria requirements before applying for the Engineering Service Examination of Group A service posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Aspirants are advised to submit only the valid and correct details in the UPSC ESE application form to avoid rejection of their candidature at any recruitment stage. All candidates who hold an Engineering/Technology (BE/B.Tech) or its equivalent in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecommunication discipline from an approved government Institution/University according to the UPSC ESE 2024 Eligibility Criteria mentioned in the official notification are eligible for the post. The UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria comprise various components, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on.

In this article, we have shared complete details on the UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24 Overview

The UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria is an important prerequisite of the recruitment process. Check the major overview of the UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24-24 discussed below for ease of the aspirants.

UPSC ESE Eligibility 2023-24 Overview Minimum Age 21 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Bachelors Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24: Age Limit

Aspirants must fulfil the UPSC ESE age limit criteria before applying for the post. The age of candidates must be between 21-30 years as of the prescribed date to be eligible for UPSC ESE posts. A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 1, 2024, i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than January 2, 1994, and not later than January 1, 2003,

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24 Parameter UPSC ESE Age Limit Minimum Age 21 years Maximum Age 30 years

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24: Age Relaxation

There shall be permissible relaxation on the upper UPSC ESE age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as shared below.

Categories Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ ST 5 years Ex‐servicemen 5 years Defence Services personnel (disabled in operations during hostilities ) 3 years ECOs/ SSCOs 5 years Deaf‐mute and Orthopaedic handicapped persons 10 years

Note: The date of birth entered by the aspirant in the online application form and the same mentioned in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate will be considered by the commission to determine the age.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24: Educational Qualification

Aspirants must fulfil all the UPSC ESE educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment drive. They must enter correct data about their qualifications in the online application form. The post-wise UPSC ESE education qualification is given below.

Post Name Educational Qualification All ESE Posts A degree in Engineering from any Central or State University or any other Educational Institution established by either an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a university or UGC. A degree/diploma in Engineering from any foreign University/College/Institution and recognised by the Government for the purpose from time to time, or Aspirants must pass the Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India). Passed Associate Membership exam which is parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India; or Passed the Graduate Membership test of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November 1959. For Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engineering Posts) M.Sc. degree or equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject. For Indian Radio Regulatory Service (Group ‘A’) Posts M.Sc. degree or equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject, or Master’s Degree in Science with Physics and Radio Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication as a special subject.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24: Nationality

Along with the UPSC ESE age limit, education qualification criteria, etc., candidates must know the nationality criteria before applying for the post. A candidate must be either

A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A subject of Bhutan, or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24-24: Experience

No work experience is required to apply for UPSC ESE recruitment. Candidates with or without any previous work experience can apply for the UPSC ESE Posts posts.

UPSC ESE Eligibility Criteria 2023-24-24: Required Documents

All the qualified candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as mentioned below,

Certificate of Age.

Certificate of Educational Qualification.

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Experience Certificate, if applicable.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

Undertaking For Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

Serving Defence Personnel Certificate, if applicable.

Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in Government/Government undertakings

Certificate in support of claim for age/ fee concession, wherever applicable.

Other Required Documents

