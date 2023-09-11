UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF For Prelims, Mains And Modern History

UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC History previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

UPSC History Previous Year Question Paper serves as the finest resource in the preparation of the civil services exam. Solving UPSC History Previous Year Question Paper will provide insights into the questions asked in the prelims and mains exam and help them enhance the overall preparation level. The History optional syllabus overlaps with GS paper 1 in UPSC prelims and GS 1 (Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society) in the IAS main exam. So, it becomes easy for the candidates to prepare well for this subject with the help of endless study resources, previous papers, and test series.

Moreover, the UPSC History PYQs comprise questions from ancient, modern, medieval, and world history. It is observed that the number of questions asked in the history section varies every year. Thus, the candidates check the IAS optional History previous year question paper to understand the nature of the questions and overall difficulty level.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC History previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, etc., for the reference of the candidates.

In this article, we have shared the previous year UPSC History question papers PDFs download link along with the question paper pattern.

UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers PDF

History is one of the highly popular and important subjects in the UPSC CSE 2023 Exam. It comprises questions from ancient, modern, medieval, and world history, which include topics like the Aryans and Vedic Period, factors leading to the birth of Indian Nationalism, world wars, freedom struggle, and post-independence India.

Hence, it is important to analyze the UPSC History Previous Year Question Paper and prepare notes on the topics asked from ancient, modern, medieval history repeatedly in the exam over the past years. Also, they should stay updated with all the recent events associated with UPSC history topics to answer current affairs correctly in the exam.

How to Download UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

The Union Public Service Commission releases the UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official website, or click the direct link provided below. Follow the steps shared below to download UPSC History PYQs with ease.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: Click “Previous Question Papers” under the “Examination” tab.

Step 3: Now, search “Civil Services Examination” in the “Search bar” and click on the “Apply” button.

Step 4: Now, click on the History Paper 1 or 2 PDF link from the list of optional subjects.

Step 5: The UPSC History Question Paper PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Lastly, download the UPSC History PYQ and solve it regularly.

UPSC History Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should start solving UPSC History previous year's question papers PDF after completing at least 40% of the curriculum. This will help them to revise the topics covered so far and understand topics from which questions are asked often in the civil services exam. Get the direct link to download UPSC History's previous year question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC History Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Some of the benefits of practicing UPSC History prelims and mains previous year question papers are shared below:

Practicing questions from UPSC History previous year's question paper regularly will provide valuable details about the exam format, past trends, and difficulty level.

The UPSC History PYQs help candidates understand the topics that are asked in the exam. This helps them to get an idea of the questions that can be expected in the upcoming exam.

Practicing at least UPSC History question papers every day will improve the question-solving speed and accuracy,

UPSC History previous year question papers with solutions PDF is also one of the best tools to revise the massive syllabus and important topics quickly.

Solving History PYQs will help them to recognize the mistakes and work on strengthening their foundation to maximise their scores in the exam.

How to Attempt UPSC History Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve the UPSC History previous year's question paper in the right manner to understand the actual exam requirements. Here is the effective approach to attempt UPSC History PYQs shared below.

Set a timer and then carefully read the UPSC History previous year's question paper to get the real feel of the exam.

Now, start solving easy questions first and then attempt the difficult ones.

After completing the paper, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers and analyze the overall performance.

Re-attempt the History UPSC question paper after improving the weak areas.

UPSC History Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should be familiar with the UPSC History question paper pattern to align their approach with the exam requirements. The questions asked in the UPSC History optional subject are descriptive type. There are a total of seven conventional (essay papers asked in the UPSC mains exam, including two optional papers, i.e., Paper VI and Paper VII. Check the pattern of the UPSC History optional mains question paper below:

UPSC History Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

