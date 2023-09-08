Anthropology Books For UPSC: Best IAS Mains Anthropology Optional Books

Anthropology Books For UPSC: Check out the top books for the preparation of Anthropology optional subject along with the best tips recommended by experts and toppers.

UPSC Anthropology Books 2023 covers all the aspects of the scope, development, and Indian Culture. On average, 1000-1200 candidates select anthropology as their optional subject and the success rate hovers around 8-9%. The UPSC Anthropology syllabus is less lengthy, so it is considered the safest optional subject in the UPSC CSE exam.

Thus, it is advised to pick the expert-recommended UPSC Anthropology Books 2023 to cover the basic concepts of all the topics important from the exam perspective. Preparing for the UPSC Anthropology optional subject can be a daunting task. Thus exam prep of Jagran Josh has compiled top UPSC Anthropology Books to prepare well for Paper 1 & Paper 2.

In this blog, we have shared the list of the best UPSC Anthropology Books 2023 to help candidates in the right direction.

Best Anthropology Books for UPSC

Aspirants are advised to develop conceptual clarity of all the topics covered in the UPSC Anthropology syllabus with the help of NCERT books. They should learn the fundamentals from the standard books and then choose advanced-level books to cover core topics. Some of the best NCERT books for preparing UPSC Anthropology subjects are NCERT Biology Book for Class 12, NCERT Indian Society for Class 12, and so on.

Those with a background in science and engineering or previous knowledge of biology or medical curriculum may have an advantage if they pick Anthropology as a UPSC main optional subject. However, candidates who are interested in this subject can also choose Anthropology as their optional subject because the success rate also depends on the availability of ample UPSC Anthropology books and the right preparation strategy.

UPSC Anthropology Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Anthropology Paper 1 syllabus covers topics like the Scope and development of Anthropology, Social Sciences, Behavioral Sciences, Life Sciences, Medical Sciences, Earth Sciences, and Humanities, Main branches of Anthropology, Human Evolution and the emergence of Man, Characteristics of Primates, Phylogenetic status, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Anthropology Books for Paper 1 shared below.

Biology NCERT book For Class Xll (Chapters 5, 6, 7)

Introducing Sociology NCERT Class XI

Measuring Time (Chapter 2) of Indian Prehistory by D.K Bhattacharya

Physical Anthropology by P. Nath

Anthropological Theories by Makhan Jha

An Introduction to Social-Cultural Anthropology by N.K Vaid

An Introduction to Social Anthropology by D.N. Majumdar and T.N. Madan, etc.

UPSC Anthropology Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Anthropology Paper 2 syllabus covers topics like the Evolution of the Indian Culture and Civilization, Palaeo, Ethno-archaeology in India, the Demographic profile of India, the Caste system in India, Indian Village, Tribal situation in India, etc. Check the list of best UPSC Anthropology Books for Paper 2 shared below.

Indian Anthropology by Nadeem Hasnain

Indian Society of NCERT Class XII

Tribal India by Nadeem Hasnain

History of Anthropology Thought by Gaya Pandey & Vijay S Upadhyay

The Tribal Culture of India by LP Vidyarthi

Anthropology Simplified by Vivek Bhasme, etc.

Here, we have compiled the best anthropology books for the UPSC CSE preparation recommended by experts and previous toppers. Check the detailed explanation of the top UPSC Anthropology books that will help them to make an informed decision.

Tribal India by Nadeem Hasnain

The Tribal India by Nadeem Hasnain is one of the finest books for preparing for the UPSC Anthropology optional subject. It covers all the aspects of the origin and involvement of Tribal Communities in the country. However, candidates should also read other Anthropology Books for UPSC, apart from these books, to cover other exam-relevant topics.

History of Anthropology Thought by Gaya Pandey & Vijay S Upadhyay

History of Anthropology Thought by Gaya Pandey & Vijay S Upadhyay is a highly recommended civil services exam book. These books are designed based on the latest UPSC Anthropology syllabus.

Indian Anthropology by Nadeem Hasnain

Indian Anthropology by Nadeem Hasnain is one of the most referred books for the preparation of the UPSC mains exam preparation. This book covers the basic concepts of all the topics of Papers 1 and 2 in easy-to-understand language. All the topics in this book are explained in simple language.

Anthropology Simplified by Vivek Bhasme

Anthropology Simplified by Vivek Bhasme covers every topic prescribed in the UPSC Anthropology syllabus. It covers the previous 10 years' question with model answers and helps in writing good answers diagrams, flowcharts, and map enriching the answers. It also includes six section-wise and four comprehensive tests for effective exam preparation.

UPSC Anthropology Preparation Tips

Candidates should adhere to the unique UPSC Anthropology preparation approach to excel in this subject. Check the list of best tips and tricks to cover UPSC Anthropology Books to prepare effectively for the exam.

Candidates must strengthen their foundation in all the topics prescribed in the vast UPSC Anthropology syllabus.

Prepare short notes for all the topics at the time of studying them, as it would be helpful in last-minute revision.

Read newspapers daily and government schemes to stay updated with all the current events happening worldwide.

Choose the best UPSC Anthropology optional books to practice diagrams and charts effectively. Diagrams in the UPSC answer writing would help them to maximize their scores as they contain all the important details.

