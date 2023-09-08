UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Papers: Get the direct UPSC Anthropology previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Check the Exam pattern, exam analysis, difficulty level, and other details here.

UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best study materials for effective exam preparation. Candidates aspiring to crack the UPSC exam should solve the UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Paper to understand the question type, paper format, and pattern on which questions are designed for this subject.

Those who have selected Anthropology as their optional subject for IAS Mains should solve UPSC Anthropology PYQs to increase their qualifying chances in the exam. This will help them to gauge their preparation level and improve their overall performance. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Anthropology previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, etc., for the ease of the candidates.

In this article, we have compiled the download link to the previous year's UPSC Anthropology question papers PDFs along with the question paper pattern.

UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Papers PDF

The UPSC Anthropology question paper is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper carries 250 marks, making it a total of 500 marks. Hence, scoring good marks in the UPSC Anthropology optional subject would play an important role in the UPSC CSE selection process. Thus, it is essential to solve UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Paper regularly to score high marks in the exam. Going by the last 5 years' exam analysis, the questions were moderate level in the UPSC Anthropology previous year paper PDF download. So, one should solve UPSC Anthropology PYQs to maximise their scores in the civil service exam.

How to Download UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Papers PDF from the official website of UPSC or the direct link shared below. Here are the quick steps to download UPSC Anthropology PYQs shared below for the reference of the candidates.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click “Previous Question Papers” under the “Examination” tab.

Step 3: Now, type “Civil Services Examination” in the “Search Exam Name” and click on the “Apply” button.

Step 4: In the next step, choose the year and select Anthropology Paper 1 or 2 PDF link.

Step 5: The UPSC Anthropology Question Paper PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Anthropology PYQ for future use.

UPSC Anthropology Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should solve the UPSC Anthropology previous year's question papers PDF to understand the vast syllabus in a better manner. This will help them to understand the type, nature, and format of the questions asked previously in the exam. Get the direct download link of UPSC Anthropology's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Benefits of Solving UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

There are various benefits of practicing UPSC Anthropology previous year question papers for IAS Mains as described below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Anthropology previous year's question paper regularly to understand the exam requirements in a better manner.

The UPSC Anthropology PYQs will provide information about the syllabus and topics important from the exam perspective.

Solving UPSC Anthropology question papers will help them understand the question trends and allow them to focus more on the important topics.

UPSC Anthropology previous year question papers with solutions PDF can be attempted numerous times to revise the vast syllabus quickly in the last leg of the preparation.

With the help of Anthropology PYQs, candidates will be able to evaluate their strengths, weaknesses, and overall preparation level.

How to Attempt UPSC Anthropology Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates must solve the UPSC Anthropology previous year's question paper to determine the weak areas and focus more on improving the same. Here is the approach to attempt UPSC Anthropology PYQs with ease.

Set up an exam-like environment and read the UPSC Anthropology previous year's question paper carefully to understand the exam pressure.

Set a countdown timer and start solving questions.

After solving the question paper, assess the performance and determine the total number of questions answered correctly in the exam.

Improve the weak areas and re-attempt the Anthropology UPSC question paper to boost the preparation level.

UPSC Anthropology Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPSC Anthropology question paper pattern to understand the paper structure, number of questions, distribution of marks, and the marking scheme followed by the commission. The question papers for the UPSC Anthropology optional subject will be of conventional (essay) type. There are a total of seven papers in the UPSC mains exam. Out of the seven papers, there are two optional papers i.e., Paper VI and Paper VII. Each paper will be of three hours duration. Check the pattern of the UPSC Anthropology question paper for the main exam below:

UPSC Anthropology Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

