UPSC GEO Scientist Final Result 2023 Declared, Direct Link to Download PDF List at upsc.gov.in

UPSC GEO Scientist Final Result has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. The result was declared on 31st January 2023. Candidates can check the result from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in

The Stage 1 of examination i.e, preliminary examination was conducted on 20th February, 2022 whereas the stage 2 which is the mains examination was held on 25th & 26th June, 2022. The personality test for UPSC Geo Scientist was held in January 2023.

The commission has now released the final list of candidates selected for different posts such as Geologist Group ‘A’ , Geophysicist, Group ‘A’ and Chemist, Group ‘A’ in the Geological Survey of India; and Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology) Group ‘A’, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical) Group ‘A’ and Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ in the Central Ground Water Board.

As many as 98 candidates are selected for the post of Geologist, Group ‘A’, 20 candidates are selected for the post of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’ , 40 candidates are selected for the post of Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ , 17 candidates are selected for the post of Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ , 20 candidates are appointed for the post of Geophysicist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics), Group ‘A’ and 6 candidates have made it to the final list for the post of Chemist, Group ‘A’ / Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ .

We have shared a step by step guide on how to download the selected candidates list. However candidates can also go through the official notification from the direct link shared below.

UPSC Geo Scientist Final List 2022 Notification

How to Download the UPSC GEO Scientist Final Result?

Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission i.e., upsc.gov.in On the home page there will be an option as “UPSC Combined Geo Scientist Mains Result 2022” click on that link. A list of candidates who have made it to the final list will appear. Search your result through name or roll number and save the hard copy for future reference.

The official notification also states that the candidates must note that their categorization as provisional will only be valid for three months following the declaration of the final results. If the candidate does not provide the essential documents within stipulated time, their candidature will be canceled and any subsequent communication regarding this will not be entertained.