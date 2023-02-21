UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Registration Ends Today@upsc.gov.in: Check Online Application Link Here

UPSC IAS 2023 Registration Ends Today: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to close the online application process for UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Notification today i.e. 21 February 2023. If you have not applied yet for the 1105 various vacancies then you can apply today. The online application link is available on the official website of UPSC-upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Application Form and other details including Educational Qualification/Eligibility/ Age Limit/How To Apply and others are available here.

You have the opportunity to apply for a total of 1105 vacancies including Indian Administrative Service/Foreign Service/ Police Services and others.

Applying candidates should note that the online application process commenced from 01 February 2023 and 21 February is the last date for the same.

The Commission will open the correction window for the candidates from 22 February 2023 once the application process finishes. Candidates can avail the online correction facility on or before 28 February 2023.

It is noted that the UPSC 2023 selection process consists of three stages including Prelims/ Mains/Interview. The Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 28, while the Mains exam will be held on September 15, 2023.

Details Notification PDF

You can apply online for UPSC 2023 Notification after following the steps given below.

Process to Apply for UPSC 2023 Civil Service Exam: You will have to fill the UPSC 2023 Civil Services form only in online mode after visiting the official website of UPSC. You can follow these steps to apply online for UPSC 2023 Civil Services.

Process To Apply