UPSC IAS 2022: CSE Prelims Admit Card Expected Soon! Check Important Dates, Where & How To Download Hall Ticket

Check the expected date for the release of the UPSC CSE Admit card, where & how to download UPSC CSE Hall ticket 2022 below.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Prelims would be conducted on June 5, 2022. Those preparing for the exam are now expecting the UPSC Prelims Admit Card anytime soon on the official website upsc.gov.in. The candidates must note that once the admit card will be available, it must be downloaded as soon as possible. In the article, we have provided the information as to when the admit cards would be released, how to download and where to download. Check important dates of the exam here as well.

Union Public Service Commission would be conducting UPSC CSE Prelims 2022 on June 5, 2022. With less than a month left for the Preliminary Exam, the students are expecting the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022 admit cards soon.

UPSC IAS 2022: Important Dates

Check all important dates in the table below. Generally, UPSC releases the Hall Tickets for Civil Services Prelims exam at least three weeks or 20 days before the exam date. However, nothing can be said this time as the commission has not commented or released any notification regarding the release of CSE admit cards.

Event Date UPSC CSE (IAS) 2022 Notification February 2, 2022 Last Date To Fill The Form February 22, 2022 Date of Prelims June 5, 2022 Release of Admit Card For Prelims (Tentative) 3 weeks before the exam UPSC Mains 2022 September 16-25, 2022

UPSC IAS 2022: Check Go-To Books To Crack Civil Services Exam & Become A UPSC Topper At The Earliest

UPSC IAS 2022: How To Download Admit Card

Candidates must visit the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in Go to the exam section on the top bar of the website Find the exam, UPSC CSE in the drop-down Select Admit Card and enter your credentials Push enter and your admit card would be in front of you on the computer screen Download the admit card and get a hard copy of the same.

UPSC IAS 2022: What Should Be Done After Downloading Hall Ticket?

The candidates after downloading the admit card for CSE Prelims 2022, must check their roll number and picture on the printout.

In case the picture is clear it is not an issue. However, in case the picture is not clear, ensure you have a passport-sized picture with you at the exam venue.

Check the centre of the exam and how to reach there as soon as you get the admit card. In case reservations have to be made, do the same without any delay.

This would ensure an easy exam for the candidate. Check the following articles for your benefit.

UPSC IAS 2022: Check Go-To Books To Crack Civil Services Exam & Become A UPSC Topper At The Earliest

