UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification Postponed, Check latest updates here

UPSC IES ISS Notification 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the UPSC IES ISS 2020 Recruitment Application Process which was scheduled to be start on 25 March 2020. According to UPSC, UPSC IES ISS 2020 Exam has been deferred till further order.

The commission has yet not announced any change in the exam dates. Candidates will be able to check the UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification latest dates once the notification is out. We will intimate you regarding the latest UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification, once it is released.

The commission had conducted the UPSC IES/ISS 2019-20 Exam on 28 June 2019 and the result for the same was announced on 10 January 2020 wherein 64 candidates recommended for the appointment.

Candidates can go through this article to know eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application for UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification: will be intimated soon

UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification Vacancy Details:

Vacancies - to be announced soon

UPSC IES ISS 2020 Notification Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Indian Economic Service (IES) - Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized university.

Indian Statistical Service (ISS)- Post Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognized university.

UPSC IES ISS 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2020:

Interested candidates will be able to apply to the posts through the online mode once the notification is released. Candidates will be directly able to apply for UPSC IES/ISS 2020 through this article, once the application link is activated.