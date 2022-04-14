UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 Released on upscc.gov.in, Direct Link Here

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a result for Indian Forest Services (Main) Exam 2021 on its website. Candidates can download UPSC IFS Mains Result from the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2022 was held from 27th February 2022 to 6th March 2022 across the country. The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded to upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test are eligible to appear in the Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2021. Candidates can follow the easy steps for Downloading UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022.

How to Download UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022' flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC IFS Mains Result 2022

UPSC IFS Personality Test Date, Time & Admit Card

Selected candidates are eligible for Personality Test. The date and time for the personality test will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time and will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur

House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The e-Summon Letter of Personality Test (interview) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in &

http://www.upsconline.in.

The candidates who may not be able to download eSummon Letter for Personality Test should immediately contact the office of the Commission through letter or on Phone Nos. 011-23385271, 011-23381125, 011-23098543 or Fax No. 011-23387310, 011- 23384472 or by email at (skindo-upsc@gov.in). No paper Summon Letters will be issued for the Personality Test/Interview by the Commission.

UPSC IFS DAF 2 Application Form

All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) mandatorily which will be available on the Website of the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 19 April 2022 to 28 April 2022 till 6:00 P.M.