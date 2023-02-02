UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023, Notification OUT, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Other Details

IFS Notification 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission for the UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2023. Candidates can apply online from the official website of UPSC i.e., upsc.gov.in For detailed information such as procedure to apply online, Eligibility Criteria, Vacancy Overview, Age limit and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 150 posts have been announced by the UPSC under Indian Forest Service Recruitment 2023. The application process has started and the last date to apply for the examination is 21st February 2023.

The correction window will be opened on 22nd February 2023 and will be closed on 28th February 2023. The UPSC Indian Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2023 will be conducted on 28th May 2023.

The candidates aged between 21 to 32 years can apply for the examination. Age relaxation will be provided as per the government norms.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by the Union Public Service Commission. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the IFS Notification 2023 and visit the official website.

IFS Notification 2023 is released by the Union Public Service Commission for 150 posts. The UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Union Public Service Commission Posts Name Indian Forest Service Total Vacancies 150 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on 1st February 2023 Last Date to Apply 21st February 2023 Selection process Written Exam and Interview

Candidates can download the IFS Notification PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are devised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 150 vacancies announced under UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2023. Download the official UPSC IFS Notification through the link given below.

Candidates can check the Notification important dates from the table given below. The IFS Recruitment 2023 dates have been announced along with the notification.

IFS Notification Important Dates Vacancy Announced 1st February 2023 Last Date to Apply 21st February 2023 Correction Window Opens 22nd February 2023 Correction Window Closes 28th February 2023

UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill the UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2023 application form from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023.

Category Fee General / OBC / EWS Rs 100 SC / ST / PWD Rs 0



A total of 150 vacancies are available under IFS Notification 2023. The number of vacancies announced for UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023.is tabulated below.

Post Name Total Post Indian Forest Service 150



UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for have been released by the examination authority. Candidates with a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university are eligible to apply. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria.

Candidates can check below the highlights of UPSC Indian Forest Service Examination Eligibility.

UPSC IFS Recruitment 2023 Age Limit:

The candidates aged between 21 to 32 years can apply for the examination. Age relaxation will be provided as per the government norms. For detailed information candidates must visit the official website of UPSC and read the official notification.

Candidates are advised to apply much before the deadline of application form submission i.e., 21st February 2023 to avoid the last moment rush. Applicants should stay updated with the official website so that they do not miss any important update.