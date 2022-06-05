UPSC Prelims 2022: 'Mixed Reactions' By Candidates- Check Expert Opinion, Expected Cut-Offs| Answer Key Soon!

UPSC CSE Prelims Exam was conducted on June 5, 2022. Check the candidate's reactions, expert opinion, expected cut-offs, question paper and answer key (to be released soon) below.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 (Prelims) was conducted today, on June 5, 2022. The exam was conducted across the country with almost 8 lakh candidates appearing for the IAS exam today. Candidates exited the centre with mixed reactions. While many long time aspirants were happy that UPSC had finally returned to its basic behaviour, the new candidates were not satisfied with the Paper 1 of the UPSC CSE 2022. Check candidates' reactions, download the question paper in PDF format and wait for the expert analysis and the answer key soon on this page.

The UPSC CSE Prelims Paper 1 was conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am today at various centres., Candidates strictly followed the Covid 19 guidelines. They were not supposed to carry anything with them except their admit card in documents.

UPSC Prelims 2022: CSE Paper 1: Candidate Reactions

The candidates exited the exam centres with mixed reactions today. “It was just like old days, GS paper with polity conceptual questions, economics, government schemes, environment etc, so my paper went well. I hope to qualify”, said Ram Anuj, who has been preparing for CSE for the last 5 years.

“No, my exam didn't go as expected, I could have done better, let's see what happens”, said Neeraj, from Patna, a first-time candidate.

Many candidates found the paper to be tougher than last year as well. They said, that it was extremely conceptual.

The exam was on the other hand found to be easy by those who have been preparing for a long time. The paper felt like being back to basics.

“It was like NCERT reading and current affairs could have done for this time,” said a group of candidates outside a centre in Delhi.

UPSC Prelims 2022: CSE Paper 1: Expert Opinion

The experts this year are happy with the UPSC Question paper, calling it a balanced paper with ample questions from static GK and current affairs. “Especially the economics questions were good this time, concepts and practical application-based,” said the teacher from a famous coaching institute in Delhi.

This time the experts are predicting anywhere between a range of 50-55 questions to be the cut-off. The cut-off marks would be dependent also on how the next paper goes which would be conducted between 2:30 to 4:30 pm on June 5, 2022.

In case the students fare well in the CSAT Exam, the cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year. Else there is not much difference in cut-offs expected from last year's Civil Services exam.

The answer key of the question paper would be available soon on this page itself. Candidates are advised to keep checking the page for the answer key.

