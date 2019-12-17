UPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 30 Extension Officer, Deputy Registrar and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer, Deputy Registrar and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 January 2020.



Important Dates

Last Date of application submission for UPSC Recruitment: 2 January 2020

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Extension Officer– 1 Post

Deputy Registrar – 3 Posts

Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division) – 2 Posts

Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India - 2 Posts

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters – 4 Posts

Assistant Director, National Fire Service College – 5 Posts

Principal – 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Cardiology) – 2 Posts

Assistant Professor (Urology) – 1 Post

Professor Hospital Administration Cum Medical Superintendent– 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (Physiology) – 1 Post

Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Community Medicine) – 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Extension Officer– Master Degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized university or Master of Business Administration with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized university

Deputy Registrar – Degree or Masters in Law of a recognized University

Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division) – Master’s Degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Physical Anthropology or Biological Anthropology in final year examination.

Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India - Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University.

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters – Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Physics/Applied

Physics/Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Electronics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from recognized University.

Assistant Director, National Fire Service College – Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognised University or Diploma in any branch of Engineering or Technology from a recognised University.

Principal – Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Degree / Diploma for Teachers of the Blind from a recognized University.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Website



How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 2 January 2020. Candidates can check the UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF for more details.



