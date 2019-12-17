UPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 30 Extension Officer, Deputy Registrar and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Extension Officer, Deputy Registrar and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 2 January 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of application submission for UPSC Recruitment: 2 January 2020
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Extension Officer– 1 Post
- Deputy Registrar – 3 Posts
- Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division) – 2 Posts
- Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India - 2 Posts
- Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters – 4 Posts
- Assistant Director, National Fire Service College – 5 Posts
- Principal – 1 Post
- Assistant Professor (Cardiology) – 2 Posts
- Assistant Professor (Urology) – 1 Post
- Professor Hospital Administration Cum Medical Superintendent– 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer (Physiology) – 1 Post
- Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Community Medicine) – 1 Post
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Extension Officer– Master Degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Extension from a recognized university or Master of Business Administration with a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized university
- Deputy Registrar – Degree or Masters in Law of a recognized University
- Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division) – Master’s Degree in Anthropology from a recognized University with more than fifty percent papers in Physical Anthropology or Biological Anthropology in final year examination.
- Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India - Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University.
- Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters – Master’s Degree from a recognized University in Physics/Applied
- Physics/Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Electronics OR Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from recognized University.
- Assistant Director, National Fire Service College – Bachelor’s degree in Science from a recognised University or Diploma in any branch of Engineering or Technology from a recognised University.
- Principal – Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Degree / Diploma for Teachers of the Blind from a recognized University.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Website
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for UPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 2 January 2020. Candidates can check the UPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF for more details.