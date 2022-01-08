UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online for 78 Asst Editor, Asst Director & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Editor, Assistant Director, Economic Officer, Administrative Officer, Mechanical Marine Engineer, Lecturer, Scientist, Chemist, Junior Mining, Research Officer, and Assistant Professor in Group A Category. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2022. A total of 78 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through the below details such as qualification, experience, and others.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2022
- Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 28 January 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Assistant Editor: 1 Post
Assistant Director: 16 Posts
Economic Officer: 4 Posts
Administrative Officer: 1 Post
Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1 Post
Lecturer: 4 Posts
Scientist: 2 Posts
Chemist: 5 Posts
Junior Mining: 36 Posts
Research Officer: 1 Post
Assistant Professor: 7 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Editor: Degree of a recognized university; Degree or Diploma in Librarianship or equivalent qualifications of a recognized University or institution.
- Assistant Director: A qualification recognized for enrolment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.
- Economic Officer: Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics of a recognized University.
- Administrative Officer: Degree from a recognized university.
- Mechanical Marine Engineer: Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine Engineering or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University.
- Lecturer: Masters’ Degree in Occupational Therapy from a recognized University.
- Scientist: Master’s Degree in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.
- Chemist: Master’s degree in Chemistry from a recognized University or Institution.
- Junior Mining: Master’s Degree in applied Geology or Geology from a recognized University or Institute.
- Research Officer: Master’s Degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work or Anthropology or Economics or Statistics or Geography from a recognised University or Institute.
- Assistant Professor: Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
Assistant Editor: 35 years
Assistant Director: 35 years
Economic Officer: 30 years
Administrative Officer: 30 years
Mechanical Marine Engineer: 40 years
Lecturer: 35 years
Scientist: 35 years
Chemist: 35 years
Junior Mining: 35 years
Research Officer: 35 years
Assistant Professor: 45 to 50 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Assistant Editor: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Assistant Director: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Economic Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Administrative Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Mechanical Marine Engineer: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Lecturer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Scientist:Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
- Chemist, Junior Mining, Research Officer, Assistant Professor: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- SC/ST/PwBD/Women - No Fee
- All others - Rs. 25/-