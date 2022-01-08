UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in, Apply Online for 78 Asst Editor, Asst Director & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification for various posts released on upsc.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Editor, Assistant Director, Economic Officer, Administrative Officer, Mechanical Marine Engineer, Lecturer, Scientist, Chemist, Junior Mining, Research Officer, and Assistant Professor in Group A Category. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2022. A total of 78 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to go through the below details such as qualification, experience, and others.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 27 January 2022

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 28 January 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Assistant Editor: 1 Post

Assistant Director: 16 Posts

Economic Officer: 4 Posts

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Mechanical Marine Engineer: 1 Post

Lecturer: 4 Posts

Scientist: 2 Posts

Chemist: 5 Posts

Junior Mining: 36 Posts

Research Officer: 1 Post

Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Editor: Degree of a recognized university; Degree or Diploma in Librarianship or equivalent qualifications of a recognized University or institution.

Assistant Director: A qualification recognized for enrolment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Economic Officer: Master’s Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Business Economics or Econometrics of a recognized University.

Administrative Officer: Degree from a recognized university.

Mechanical Marine Engineer: Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Marine Engineering or Automobile Engineering from a recognized University.

Lecturer: Masters’ Degree in Occupational Therapy from a recognized University.

Scientist: Master’s Degree in Chemistry / AIC by examination / Physics / Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

Chemist: Master’s degree in Chemistry from a recognized University or Institution.

Junior Mining: Master’s Degree in applied Geology or Geology from a recognized University or Institute.

Research Officer: Master’s Degree in Sociology or Mathematics or Social work or Anthropology or Economics or Statistics or Geography from a recognised University or Institute.

Assistant Professor: Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Assistant Editor: 35 years

Assistant Director: 35 years

Economic Officer: 30 years

Administrative Officer: 30 years

Mechanical Marine Engineer: 40 years

Lecturer: 35 years

Scientist: 35 years

Chemist: 35 years

Junior Mining: 35 years

Research Officer: 35 years

Assistant Professor: 45 to 50 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Salary

Assistant Editor: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Director: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Economic Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Administrative Officer: Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Mechanical Marine Engineer: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Lecturer: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Scientist:Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Chemist, Junior Mining, Research Officer, Assistant Professor: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 January 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee