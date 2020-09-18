UPSSSC Agriculture Service Result 2018 for Technical Assistant Declared @upsssc.gov.in, Download List of Shortlisted Candidates Here

UPSSSC Agriculture Service Result 2018: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the result of the written exam for Subordinate Agriculture Service (Class III) Technical Assistant Group C Posts. All candidate who have appeared in UPSSSC Subordinate Agriculture Service Competitive Exam 2018 can download UPSSSC Agriculture Result from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Agriculture Service Result Link is also given below. The candidates can check the roll number of shortlisted candidates through the link.

UPSSSC Agriculture Service Result 2018 Download

Shortlisted candidates will now appear for document verification round. UPSSSC Subordinate Agriculture Service DV details such as date and time will be informed through UPSSSC official website.

How to Download UPSSSC Agriculture Service Result 2018 ?

Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in Click on the link 'Result of candidates found eligible for qualification / record test on the basis of written examination for selection against advertised posts under the advertisement number-03-exam-2018, Subordinate Agricultural Services (Class-3) (SS) Competitive Examination-2018’ A pdf fill will open Download UPSSSC Technical Assistant Result PDF and take a print for future use

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had issued a notification for recruitment to fill the 2059 vacant posts of Agriculture Tech Assistant in the month of July 2018.UPSSSC Agriculture Service exam was conducted on 19 February 2019.