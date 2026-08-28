UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory EligibilIty Result 2026 OUT, Check at upsssc.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here
Check the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory Eligibilty Result 2026 for Scientific Assistant and Lab Assistant Posts. Learn how to check the results and get the direct link here. Check the other important details.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC has officially released the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory Eligibility Result 2026. This update brings important news candidates who applied for the 208 vacant posts of Sicentific Assistant and Lab Assistant under Advertisment No. 15-Exam/ 2026. The eligibility status result determines which candidates have been shortlisted based on heir UPSSSC PET scores to appear for the upcoming Main Written Examination. The online registration process started on Julu 27, 2026 and closed August 24, 2026.
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Direct Link
Those candidates who applied for the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory recruitment process 2026 can check their quualifying status for the Mains Exam 2026, using the direct link given below:-
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UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026
UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory Eligibility result 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission
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Post Name
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Forensic Science Laboratory
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Total Number of Vacancies
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208
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Registation Dates
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July 27 to August 24, 2026
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Selection Process
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Steps to Download the UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026
Those candidates who apple for the UPSSSC FSL recruitment process can check their eligibility results using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in
- Look for the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laborartory Eligibilty Result under the advertisement number 15/2026 on the homepage.
- Enter the login details like the Registration Number, Date of Birth, gender and captcha code and submit.
- The eligibility reuslt of the candidates to appear for Mains Exam will appear on the screen. Download and sae the page for future use.
What Are the Next Steps and the Next Stage of Selection Process?
Those candidates who qualify for the eligibility screening for the FSL recruitment process 2026 will:-
- Move to the next stage of the selection process, i.e., Mains Exam. It is a 100 mark paper that covers the important subjects like the Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Forensic Science, Computer Knowledge, and Genera Awareness of Uttar Pradesh.
- After the Mains Exam is conducted, the selected candidates will be called for the document verification process to verify their academic credentials and category certificates (if applicable). Candidates will also have to go through a routine medical exam.
Those candidates whoa re marked eligibile are advised to download their admit card from the official website once released by UPSSSC.
Also check, UPTET Cutoff 2026: Check Category and Subject-Wise Qualifying Marks PDF Here
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