UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory EligibilIty Result 2026 OUT, Check at upsssc.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC has officially released the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory Eligibility Result 2026. This update brings important news candidates who applied for the 208 vacant posts of Sicentific Assistant and Lab Assistant under Advertisment No. 15-Exam/ 2026. The eligibility status result determines which candidates have been shortlisted based on heir UPSSSC PET scores to appear for the upcoming Main Written Examination. The online registration process started on Julu 27, 2026 and closed August 24, 2026.

UPSSSC FSL Recruitment 2026 Direct Link

Those candidates who applied for the UPSSSC Forensic Science Laboratory recruitment process 2026 can check their quualifying status for the Mains Exam 2026, using the direct link given below:-