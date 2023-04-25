UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Admit Card 2023 Out @upsssc.gov.in: Check Download Link

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the mains exam admit card for the post of Forest Guard on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check download link.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Admit Card 2023 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains exam admit card for the post of Forest Guard on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the mains round exam for the post of Forest Guard on April 30, 2023 in Lucknow.

All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the post of Forest Guard can download their admit card from the official website of UPSSSC-upsssc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the admit card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Admit Card 2023





UPSSSC Forest Guard Admit Card 2023: Provide Login Credentials

To download the mains admit card for the post of Forest Guard, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration no./roll no. and Date of Birth to the link on the home page. You can fetch your login credentials from the information provided by your during the submission of online application for the Forest Guard Post.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains 2023 Exam Update

The Commission will be conducting the Forest Guard mains exam on April 30, 2023 at Lucknow from 10.00 A.M. to 12. 00 P.M. Commission is under process to recruit the total 701 Posts of Forest Guard and conduct the mains exam which is a part of selection process for the above posts.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Mains Admit Card 2023