UPSSSC JE 2018 Answer Key (Out): Submit Your Objection Before 28 April @upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC JE 2018 Answer Key has been released by Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can download UPSSSC Answer Key PDF Here.

UPSSSC JE 2018 Answer Key Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has published the answer key of the exam conducted on 16 April 2022 at upsssc.gov.in. The exam was for the post of Junior Engineer (JE), Sangank, and Foreman Posts. We have provided UPSSSC JE 2018 Answer Key Link for A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H Series below. You can download UPSSSC JE Answer Key now.

The candidate can also raise objections, if any, against any answer through online mode. The last date for submitting an objection is 28 April 2022.

How to Download UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2018 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: CLick on the link ‘22/04/2022 विज्ञापन संख्या-04-परीक्षा/2018, सम्मिलित अवर अभियंता, संगणक एवं फोरमैन (स.’

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and select paper

Step 4: Now, fill in the code as shown and login

Step 5: Download UPSSSC JE Answer Key PDF

UPSSSC JE 2018 Result

The commission will release the result of the exam after analyzing all the objections. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates. A total of 1477 candidates will be recruited for the post of Jr. Engineer (Electric / Mechanical), Jr. Engineer (Civil), Jr. Engineer (Water), Jr. Engineer (Printing Overseer), Jr. Engineer (Electrical), Jr. Engineer (Agricultural Engineering), Jr. Television Engineer, Jr. Engineer Automobile, Electrical Jr. Engineer, Electrical & Mechanical Foreman-Class-1, Jr. Engineer (Mechanical), Jr. Engineer, and Computer.