REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply for 30 Post, Check Eligibility, Salary upto Rs 8.8 LPA

Repco Bank Recruitment 2025: The REPCO Bank (Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank) has released the REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 PDF for the post of Junior Assistant/Clerk. The REPCO Bank Clerk Notification PDF has been released for 30 vacancies; interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 18, 2025 and September 8, 2025.
Candidates interested in REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years and the selected candidates will be posted in various branches/offices of the Bank in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Overview
REPCO Bank has released the notification pdf on August 18, 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Assistant/Clerk in Bank. Interested candidates can apply online between August 18, 2025 and September 8, 2025. Check the table below for REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Organisation
|
REPCO Bank
|
Post Name
|
Junior Assistant/Clerk
|
Vacancies
|
30
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation in any discipline
|
Age Limit
|
21–28 years (relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Selection Process
|
Online Exam
Interview
|
Salary
|
₹24,050/- to ₹64,480/ per month (approx. Rs 8.80 LPA CTC)
|
Job Location
|
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
|
Official Website
|
repcobank.com
REPCO Bank Notification 2025 PDF Download
Interested candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution, selection criteria, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the REPCO Bank Notification 2025 PDF.
|
REPCO Bank Notification 2025
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification (As of July 30, 2025)
Graduation in any discipline from any university recognised by UGC
Age Limit (As of July 30, 2025)
Minimum - 21 years
Maximum - 28 years
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure
The candidate in REPCO Bank for Customer Service Associate/Clerk will be selected on the basis of their performance on the online test. No interviews will be conducted for Customer Service Associates/Clerks. Check the table below for the REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 online test.
|
Name of the Test
|
No. of Questions
|
Max. Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
40
|
25 Minutes
|
English Language
|
40
|
40
|
25 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
40
|
25 Minutes
|
General Awareness (Banking Industry Focus)
|
40
|
40
|
25 Minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
40
|
40
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
120 Minutes
