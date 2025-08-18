REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply for 30 Post, Check Eligibility, Salary upto Rs 8.8 LPA

Repco Bank Recruitment 2025: The REPCO Bank (Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank) has released the REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 PDF for the post of Junior Assistant/Clerk. The REPCO Bank Clerk Notification PDF has been released for 30 vacancies; interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 18, 2025 and September 8, 2025.

Candidates interested in REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years and the selected candidates will be posted in various branches/offices of the Bank in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Overview

