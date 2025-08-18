REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply for 30 Post, Check Eligibility, Salary upto Rs 8.8 LPA

UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: REPCO Bank has released notification for 30 Clerk vacancies. Candidates who completed graduation and are aged between 21 and 28 can apply online from August 18 to September 8, 2025. Check details here.

ByMohd Salman
Aug 18, 2025, 17:19 IST
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025
REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025

Repco Bank Recruitment 2025: The REPCO Bank (Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank) has released the REPCO Bank Clerk Recruitment 2025 PDF for the post of Junior Assistant/Clerk. The REPCO Bank Clerk Notification PDF has been released for 30 vacancies; interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 18, 2025 and September 8, 2025.
Candidates interested in REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 must be between the ages of 21 and 28 years and the selected candidates will be posted in various branches/offices of the Bank in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry.

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Overview

REPCO Bank has released the notification pdf on August 18, 2025 for the recruitment of Junior Assistant/Clerk in Bank. Interested candidates can apply online between August 18, 2025 and September 8, 2025. Check the table below for REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Organisation

REPCO Bank

Post Name

Junior Assistant/Clerk

Vacancies

30

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility

Graduation in any discipline

Age Limit

21–28 years (relaxation for reserved categories)

Selection Process

Online Exam

Interview

Salary

₹24,050/- to ₹64,480/ per month (approx. Rs 8.80 LPA CTC)

Job Location

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

Official Website

repcobank.com

REPCO Bank Notification 2025 PDF Download

Interested candidates must download the official notification pdf to learn about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy distribution, selection criteria, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the REPCO Bank Notification 2025 PDF.

REPCO Bank Notification 2025

PDF Download

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 must read all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification (As of July 30, 2025)
Graduation in any discipline from any university recognised by UGC
Age Limit (As of July 30, 2025)
Minimum - 21 years
Maximum - 28 years

REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection Procedure

The candidate in REPCO Bank for Customer Service Associate/Clerk will be selected on the basis of their performance on the online test. No interviews will be conducted for Customer Service Associates/Clerks. Check the table below for the REPCO Bank Recruitment 2025 online test.

Name of the Test

No. of Questions

Max. Marks

Duration

Reasoning Ability

40

40

25 Minutes

English Language

40

40

25 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

40

40

25 Minutes

General Awareness (Banking Industry Focus)

40

40

25 Minutes

Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 Minutes

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

