UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Here

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Medical Admit Card 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released admit card of interview round for the post of Junior Assistant (JA) on its official website. The candidates can download UPSSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card from the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) - upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Interview Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also get their admit card using Registration Number and Date of Birth through the link.

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Medical Admit Card 2020 Download

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Interview shall be conducted on 01 September, 02 September, 03 September, and 04 September 2020 in two session at Pickup Bhawan, Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh-224010

. The reporting time for first session shall be from 10 AM and second session from 1 PM. A total of 396 candidates are shortlisted to appear for interview round.

How to apply for UPSSSC Jr Assistant Interview Admit Card ?

Go to official website of UPSSSC i.e. upsssc.gov.in

Click on “Click here to Download your Interview Letter for the Post of Junior Assistant Under the Advt.-01-Exam(s.s.)/2017”, given under News & Alerts

A new window will open where you need to enter Registration Number, Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) and select ‘Gender’

Click on ‘Download Interview Letter’

Your admit will display on your screen

Take a print-out of UPSSSC JA Interview Admit Card 2020

UPSSSC Jr Assistant Interview Notice

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had released the notification for recruitment of Junior Assistant Posts for various department, against advertisement no26/Exam/2016.