UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Download Link, Know Your Registration Number, and Exam Pattern

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission has released the PET 2023 admit cards on the official website upsssc.gov.in. Direct link to download UPSSSC PET 2023 hall ticket here.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is going to conduct a Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 28th and 29th October 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for which the commission has released the PET admit card on 19th October 2023 on its official website. The candidates who have not downloaded the admit cards so far should immediately download the same. Because it is mandatory to carry their admit cards on the exam day failing to do so the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. All prospective candidates of the exam can get the direct link to download UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 here.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is planning to conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test on 28th and 29th October 2023. The commission issued the link to download the PET admit card online on 20th October 2023. Check out the key highlights regarding UPSSSC PET admit card 2023.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023: Overview Recruitment Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test Mode of Exam Offline: OMR Based Exam Date 28th and 29th October 2023 Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Release Date 20th October 2023 Official Website upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Admit Card 2023: Download Link

UPSSSC PET Exam 2023 is going to be conducted on 28th and 29th October 2023. The candidates who applied for the UPSSSC PET exam can download the admit card from their official website. We also provide the direct link to download UPSSSC PET admit card here.

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023 Click here

Steps to Download UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2023

UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 has been released on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. The candidates need to follow the following steps to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration no, date of birth, gender, enter verification code and click on download admit card.

Step 4: Download the Admit Card and print it.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Pattern

Prospective candidates of UPSSSC PET exam 2023 should familiarize themselves with the PET question paper format. The CAT question paper comprises 100 questions covering six subjects, General Knowledge, General Science, Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Hindi, and General English. The candidates will get a total of 2 hours to solve the PET paper. PET exam includes multiple-choice questions. Refer to the table below for details on the UPSSSC PET exam pattern.

UPSSSC PET Exam Pattern Subject General Knowledge

General Science

Elementary Arithmetic and Data Interpretation

Logical Reasoning

General Hindi

General English Total Number of Questions 100 Time Allotted 2 hours Maximum Marks 100 Mode of Exam Offline (OMR Based) Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs) Negative Marking 1/4 mark for every wrong answer

