UPSSSC PET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines and Instructions, Check Exam Timing

UPSSSC PET Exam Day Guidelines 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will conduct the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on 28th and 29th October 2023. Here, the candidates can read the exam-related guidelines in detail.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission is going to conduct a PET exam on 28th and 29th October 2023. The exam will be conducted in offline mode for which the commission has released the PET admit card on its official website. This exam will be conducted in 35 districts of the state and more than 30 lakh candidates are likely to appear in this examination. It is important for the candidates appearing in the examination to know about the guidelines of the examination well in advance. Check out the important exam day guidelines and instructions for UPSSSC PET 2023.

UPSSSC PET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

The commission has already issued the PET admit card online on 20th October 2023. Apart from the basic information about the candidate and exam, the admit card contains some guidelines and instructions written on it. The candidates should read the instructions written on the admit card very carefully, such as reporting time, dos and don'ts, etc. Every candidate must follow these guidelines on the examination day failing to do so the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination. Here we share some common and very important instructions that every candidate should follow

Affix the same photograph as uploaded while registering for UPSSSC PET 2023 exam beside the printed photograph.

Admit card must be produced for verification at the time of the test.

The candidate must carry one original and valid photo identification proof issued by the government. the following documents will be expected as photo ID proof:

PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card, E-Aadhar

Candidates Should write their name and application number on the OMR sheet and question paper.

Mobile phones, watches, calculators, and other electronic gadgets are prohibited in the exam center

Do not go wearing any kind of jewelry or accessories

Candidates should reach the examination center before the given reporting time.

Candidates should thoroughly check the details and photographs on the admit card. It should match the details mentioned on the application form.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Document Require at Exam Center

Every candidate must carry the following documents on the examination day failing to do so the candidates will not be allowed to sit in the examination.

The hard copy of UPSSSC PET admit card 2023.

Valid photo identification proof like PAN Card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card

Two recent passport-size photo

UPSSSC PET Exam Timing

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will conduct PET exam 2023 on 28th and 29th October 2023 in two shifts. All the candidates must reach the exam center as indicated against reporting time. No candidate shall be permitted to enter after the gate closing time. The admit card is only valid for the test date and session time as specified in the 'Test Day details' section. The timings of all two shifts are given below:

Shift Test Time Shift 1 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

