UPSSSC Stenographer Online Form 2023 Released at upsssc.gov.in for 277 Posts, Apply Online Direct Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications for 277 Stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 between October 17 and November 06. Get here the direct link to apply online for UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023.

Get the direct link apply online for UPSSSC Stenographer Online Form 2023 here.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has started the online application process for UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 on October 17 Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the UPSSSC Stenographer apply online link will remain active from October 17 to November 06. However, candidates will be able to edit their forms from November 06 to November 11, 2023. The officials aim to fill a total of 277 vacancies through this recruitment drive.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023

The commission released the official UPSSSC Stenographer Notification on its official website mentioning all the essential information about the exam. Candidates who have completed the Intermediate Examination and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years can apply for the exam before the last date.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Apply online started on October 17 Last date to apply online November 06 Application correction window closing on November 11 Last date to pay application fee November 15

UPSSSC Stenographer Eligibility

Candidates qualified in the Intermediate Examination administered by the Board of Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh or any other board are eligible to apply for UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023. Additionally, they should have attained the minimum age of 18 years and must not have exceeded the age of 40 years.

How to Apply Online for UPSSSC Stenographer

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the candidate's registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Register yourself to generate registration ID and password.

Step 4: Log in with your registration ID and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the UPSSSC Stenographer application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of UPSSSC Stenographer Online Form for future Reference.

UPSSSC Stenographer 2023 Application Fees

While submitting the application forms, the candidates will have to pay an exam fee of Rs. 25 through SBI cash challan or online payment.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process of the candidates involves three stages: Written exam, Skill test, and Document Verification. Candidates need to qualify for each stage to proceed to the subsequent stage.