UPSSSC Typing Test Result 2020 Out for Stenographer Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Check List of Selected candidates Roll No

UPSSSC Typing Test Result 2020 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Typing Test Result 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for UPSSSC Stenographer Typing Test can check their result available on the official website of UPSSSC- http://upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the UPSSSC, the result for the Typing Test for Stenographer Posts is published on the official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Typing Skill test conducted on 23-30 November 2019 and from 02-05 December 2019.

According to the short notification, a total of 705 candidates have been qualified in the Typing Skill Test who will be called for the next Interview Round for the selection process for the Stenographer Posts.

Commission had released notification earlier to recruit a total of 352 posts of stenographer under the UPSSSC Stenographer Exam 2019. UPSSSC has conducted the written exam in the month of March 2019. A total of 3707 candidates were declared qualified and appeared for the Typing Skill Test. 733 Candidates remained absent during Typing Test and 2268 candidates not qualified the Typing Test.

All such candidates appeared in the UPSSSC Typing Test for Stenographer can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Download Process: UPSSSC Typing Test Result 2020 for Stenographer Posts