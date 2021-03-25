UPSSSC VDO 2021 Exam Cancelled, Check VPO, VDO & Social Welfare Supervisor Exam 2018 Latest Updates Here

UPSSSC VDO 2021 Exam: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has cancelled the exam for Gram Panchayat Adhikari (VPO), Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) & Social Welfare Supervisor due to unavoidable reasons. All those candidates who were going to appear in aforesaid exams against advertisement no 02/2018 are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The exam was scheduled to be held on 22 and 23 December 2018 and the document verification on 19 March to 2 April 2021.

A total of 1953 vacancies for the post of Gram Panchayat Adhikari, Gram Vikas Adhikari and Samaj Kalyan Prayvekshak Post was to recruit through this recruitment process. Earlier, the documentation was partially postponed by the commission due to the covid-19 outbreak. Now, the commission has completely postponed the exams due to unavoidable reasons. The online application process was started on 30 May 2018 and ended on 1 June 2018.

Download UPSSSC VDO 2018 Exam Date Postponed