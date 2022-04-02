UPTET Result 2021-22 Anytime Soon: Check Final Answer Keys & Result Latest Updates Here

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021-22 is likely to be announced today anytime on the official website of UPI, updeled.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check UPTET Sarkari Result by logging in with the help of their roll number and date of birth. Check Latest Updates Here.

UPTET 2021-22 Result: Today, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is soon going to release the most awaited result of the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 on its website. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for UPTET 2021-22 Result are advised to keep close eyes on the official website for latest updates.

According to the media reports, The result may be released anytime on the official website of UPBEB. However, there is no official confirmation from the board. After the release of the result, the candidates will be able to check UPTET Result 2021-22 from the official website of UPBEB.i.e. updeled.gov.in by using their roll number, date of birth etc on the login page.

UPTET 2021-22 Result: More than 22 Lakh Candidates Registered

According to the reports, A total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for UPTET 2021 including 12,91,627 for primary level and 8,73,552 for upper primary level. The exam was held on 23 January 2022. Initially, this exam was to be held on 28 November 2022 which got postponed due to a paper leak.

The board had released UPTET Provisional Answer Key 2021-22 on 27 January 2022 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till 1 February 2022. Now, the board will release the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021-22 after reviewing the representations received from the candidates. The UPTET Result 2022 will also be based on the answer keys. Candidates will be able to Download UPTET 2021-22 Result along with Final Answer Keys followed by easy steps given below.

UP TET Result 2022 Latest Updates

How to Download UPTET 2021-22 Result?