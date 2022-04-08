UPTET Result 2021: UPTET Result Today at updeled.gov.in; Check Expected Cut Off Here

UPTET Result 2021 will be released today on updeled.gov.in. Check Expected Cut Off Marks, How to Download UPTET Result 2021 and other latest updates here.

UPUPTET Result 2021: Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) is going to announce Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET) Result 2021 today (8 April 2022) on https://updeled.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website using their credentials on the login. The link to the UPTET Result 2021 will be shared in this article, once released. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website and this article for the latest updates.

The board has already uploaded the final UPTET answer key 2021 on 7 April 2022, as a PDF file. Candidates can download the UPTET final answer key PDF by clicking on the links shared below separately for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The facility of downloading UP TET Final Answer Key 2021 will be available till 21 April 2022.

UPTET 2021 exam was conducted on 23 January 2022 across the State wherein more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. of these, a total of 10,73,302 candidates appeared for UPTET Paper 1 (Primary Level) and 7,48,810 appeared for Paper 2 (Upper Primary Level). The most awaited result of UP TET will be shared in this article soon, once uploaded on the official website. The board has yet not confirmed the time of the release of UPTET 2021 Result. Candidates will be able to Download UP TET Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download UP TET Result 2021?

Visit the official website of UP TET.i.e. updeled.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UP TET Result 2021' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. The UP TET Result will be displayed on the screen. Download UP TET Result and save it for future reference.

UP TET Result 2021: Expected Cut Off Marks

UP TET Cut Off Marks 2021 will be uploaded after the result. Generally, the cut off UP TET is almost the same every year. The cut off will depend on the difficulty level of the paper and the number of candidates taking the test, the exam authority reserves the right to change the minimum cutoff. Candidates will be able to check the cut off once released on the official website. Candidates can check the previous year's UPTET cut off to understand the qualifying criteria.

Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Minimum Qualifying Marks (out of 150) General 60% 90 OBC 55% 82.5 SC/ST 55% 82.5

