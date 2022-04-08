UPTET Result 2022 (OUT) on updeled.gov.in, 6 Lakh 60 Thousand Candidates Qualified, Check Direct Link Here

UPTET Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Results have been announced on updeled.gov.in. candidates can check how to download UPTET Result 2022 Easy Steps and other details here.

UPTET Result 2022: Finally a long wait is over. The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Results have been announced today. i.e. 8 April 2022. Anil Bhushan, Secretary Examination Regulator, announced the UPTET 2021 results. The candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results can download UPTET 2021-22 Result online using their roll numbers, and date of birth on the official website.i.e.updeled.gov.in. The candidates are advised to follow the easy steps given below to download UPTET Result 2022.

According to the results, over 38% of applicants passed the main level exam while 28% passed candidates have passed the higher primary level. A total of 660, 592 candidates have qualified in the primary and upper primary level exams of which 4,43,598 candidates have qualified at the primary level while 2,16,994 applicants passed the upper primary level exam.

The exam was conducted on 23 January 2022 across the state wherein 10,73,302 candidates appeared for the primary level and 7,48, 810 (85.72%) had appeared for Upper Primary Level.

As per data, 21,65,179 candidates had registered for this exam, of which, 12,91,627 were for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level. The candidates can check UP TET 2021 Result and Cut Off Marks online, from the official website.i.e. updeled.gov.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to Download UPTET Result 2022.

UPTET Result 2022: How to Get Result Link

According to media reports, results have been declared while the download link of the result is not live on the website yet. Candidates will get their UPTET mark sheet in a while.

UP TET 2022: When will Marksheet be released?

The candidates who appeared in the exam will have to wait a little longer to get their UPTET mark sheet. According to the information, the result is being uploaded on the website now. The link to download it will be live shortly.

How to Download UP TET Result 2022?

Visit the official website of UP TET.i.e. updeled.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'UP TET Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. The UP TET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UP TET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

UP TET Result 2022 Download

UPTET Result and Final Answer Key Update

UPTET Result 2021-22 Update

UP TET Final Answer Key 2022: Link will be available till 22 April

The Board has already released the final answer keys after reviewing the candidate's objections. Candidates can now download UP TET Final Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above links. The final answer keys will be available till 22 April 2022. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to this page for getting the latest updates. The link to access UP TET Result 20222 is to be shared in this article once released.

UP TET 2022 Important Details

Particulars Important Details Conducting body Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) UPTET exam date 2022 23 January 2022 Number of candidates appeared in the exam 21,65,181 Date of Releasing Final UPTET answer key 2022 (Primary & Upper Primary) 7 April 2022 UPTET result date 2022 8 April 2022 (Around 2 pm) UPTET result 2022 declaration mode Online UPTET 2022 official website updeled.gov.in 2022

Previously, the exam was to be released on 25 February 2022 which got delayed due to elections in the state. Qualified candidates will get a Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate after passing the exam. The validity of this certificate is a lifetime. Candidates will be able to work as teachers in any school in the state.

UP TET 2022: Lifetime Validity of Certificate

The validity of the UPTET certificate has now been increased from 7 years to lifelong. After clearing the exam, the candidates will be eligible to appear in the state teacher recruitment for life.

Also Read:

UPTET Result 2021 Declared @updeled.gov.in; More than 6 Lakh Candidates Qualified, Check Cut Off Marks, & Result Link Here

UPTET Result 2021 Download Link Available on updeled.gov.in, Check Details Here

UPTET Result 2021-22 (OUT) on updeled.gov.in, Here's Direct Download Link