UPTET Result 2021 Expected Today on updeled.gov.in, Check How and Where to Download Result

UPTET Result 2021 is likely to be released today on updeled.gov.in. Check How to Download UPTET Result 2021, UPTET Result Direct Download Link and other details here.

UPTET Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) is going to release UPTET Results (Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) today on its website as per media reports. Earlier, The results were postponed due to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but now the board is ready to announce the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test. The candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to download their results from the official website updeled.gov.in using their roll number and download their results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The board had released the provisional answer keys for UPTET 2021-22 on 27 January 2022. The candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer keys till 1 February 2022. Now, the board will announce the results based on the final answer keys after reviewing the objections of the candidates. UPTET 2021-22 was conducted on 23 January 2022. The board will release the results shortly on updeled.gov.in. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website.

How and Where to Download UPTET Result 2021?

Visit the official website of updeled.gov.in. Click on the notification that reads 'UPTET Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. The UPTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download UPTET Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPTET Result 2021-22 - to active soon

UPTET Result 2021: Overview

According to the reports, a total of 21,65,179 candidates had registered for this exam, of these, a total of 18,22,112 (84.15%) had appeared in the exam. Out of 12,91,627 registered candidates, 10,73,302 (83.09) appeared in the examination conducted for the primary level. Out of 8,73,552 candidates registered for upper primary level, 7,48,810 (85.72) appeared.

In 2019, Only 23.41 per cent of candidates had passed UPTET 2019. A total of 1514716 candidates appeared in the exam across the state out of which 354703 candidates have passed the exam. 29.74 per cent of candidates were passed in the primary level exam while 11.46 per cent of candidates had in the upper primary level examination.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for UPTET Result 2021 are advised to keep refreshing this page. Candidates will be able to download UPTET Result 2021 Directly through this article, once released on the official website.