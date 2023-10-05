UTET Answer Key 2023 OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key PDF

UTET Answer Key 2023: Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education released the answer key of Paper 1 and Paper2 at ubse.uk.gov.in and ukutet.com. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the direct Link to download Uttarakhand Paper 1 and Paper 2 Answer Key PDF and Other Details Here.

UTET Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education on 5 October 2023 on its official website. The candidates who attended the exam on 29 September can check the answers to the questions asked in the exam and can compare their marked answers with the answers given in the answer key to get an estimate of their marks.

UTET Answer Key PDF Download

The answer keys are released on ubse.uk.gov.in and ukutet.com. We have provided the PDFs for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 below. The candidates can get the answers to the exam by clicking on the provided links below for Paper 1 and 2

UTET Paper 1 Answer Key 2023 Download From here UTET Paper 2 Answer Key 2023 Click here

UTET Answer Key Submit Objection

Those who find any discrepancies in the official answers can raise objections by sending mail to secyutet@gmail.com, The last date for raising an objection is 19th October 2023 upto 05:00.

How to download UTET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can download their answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UBSE. On the homepage, click on the link "UTET Answer Key 2023" Download the UTET Answer Key Paper 1 and UTET Answer Key Paper 2 The correct answer will be displayed on their screen. You cam download the PDF file and print a copy for future reference.

Name of the Board Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education Exam Name UTET 2023 Category Answer Key Status Released UTET Exam Date 2023 29 September 2023 UTET Answer Key 2023 05 October 2023 UTET Result 2023 October 2023 Official Website www.ukutet.com

UTET Marking Scheme 2023

The candidates can check the distribution of the marks on the basis of which they can calculate their scores