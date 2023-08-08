Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 9 Science syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Reads will also get syllabus PDFs for Maths, Social Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Science, Bengali, Vocational and Additional subjects. Download the revised pattern for language subjects.

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Science Syllabus: UBSE, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, has released the syllabus for its high school and intermediate classes. For Classes 9 and 10, the syllabus PDFs are revised for the 2023–24 academic year. The UK board has also published the revised pattern for language subjects: Hindi, English, and Sanskrit.

It is important for teachers and students of the Uttarakhand board to know the revised syllabus and pattern, as the 2024 papers will be designed accordingly. The internal and external assessments will be based on the revised UK board syllabus.

Here in this article, you can find your UK Board's revised Science syllabus for 2023–24 in PDF format. The UK Board Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023–24 is also available. The course structure and syllabus topics, along with internal assessment, are discussed separately in this article. You can check and download the Uttarakhand Board Science syllabus for class 9th from the link provided below for a better view.

UK Board Class 9 Science Course Structure 2023-24

TOTAL MARKS- 90 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}

Theory:80 Marks

Time: 3:00 Hrs

Unit No. Unit Marks I Matter- Its Nature and Behaviour 25 II Organization in the Living World 22 III Motion, Force and Work 27 IV Food; Food Production 06 Total 80

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24

Theme: Materials Unit I: Matter- Nature and Behaviour Definition of matter; solid, liquid and gas; characteristics - shape, volume, density; change of statemelting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation. Nature of matter: Elements, compounds and mixtures. Heterogeneous and homogenous mixtures, colloids and suspensions. Physical and chemical changes. Particle nature and their basic units: Atoms and molecules, Law of Chemical Combination, Chemical formula of common compounds, Atomic and molecular masses. Structure of Atoms: Electrons, protons and neutrons, Valency, Atomic Number and Mass Number, Isotopes and Isobars.

Theme: The World of the Living Unit II: Organization in the Living World Cell- Basic Unit of life: Cell as a basic unit of life; prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells, multi-cellular organisms; cell membrane and cell wall, cell organelles and cell inclusions; chloroplast, mitochondria, vacuoles, endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus; nucleus, chromosomes - basic structure, number. Tissues, Organs, Organ System, Organism: Structure and functions of animal and plant tissues (only four types of tissues in animals; Meristematic and Permanent tissues in plants).

Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas Unit III: Motion, Force and Work Motion: Distance and displacement, velocity; uniform and non-uniform motion along a straight line; acceleration, distance-time and velocity-time graphs for uniform motion and uniformly accelerated motion, elementary idea of uniform circular motion. Force and Newton’s laws: Force and Motion, Newton’s Laws of Motion, Action and Reaction forces, Inertia of a body, Inertia and mass, Momentum, Force and Acceleration. Gravitation: Gravitation; Universal Law of Gravitation, Force of Gravitation of the earth (gravity), Acceleration due to Gravity; Mass and Weight; Free fall. Floatation: Thrust and Pressure. Archimedes’ principle; Buoyancy. Work, Energy and Power: Work done by a Force, Energy, power; Kinetic and Potential energy; Law of conservation of energy. Sound: Nature of sound and its propagation in various media, speed of sound, range of hearing in humans; ultrasound; reflection of sound; echo.

Theme: Food Unit IV: Food Production Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management; Use of fertilizers and manures; Protection from pests and diseases; Organic farming.

Internal Assessment 20 Marks 1- Physics Practical 03 Marks 2- Chemistry Practical 03 Marks 3- Biology Practical 03 Marks 4- Sessional Work 03 Marks 5- Viva Voce 03 Marks 5- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test) 05 Marks

*Note from UK Board: (There will be total 4 Unit Tests to be conducted throughout the year (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and two after half yearly examination). At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. Likewise best of two Unit Tests (III & IV) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the annual result preparation.)

UK Board Class 9 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24

Practicals should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes. (LIST OF EXPERIMENTS) 1. Preparation of: Unit-I a) a true solution of common salt, sugar and alum b) a suspension of soil, chalk powder and fine sand in water c) a colloidal solution of starch in water and egg albumin/milk in water and distinguish between these on the basis of transparency

filtration criterion

stability 2. Preparation of Unit-I a) A mixture b) A compound using iron filings and sulphur powder and distinguishing between these on the basis of: (i) appearance, i.e., homogeneity and heterogeneity (ii) behaviour towards a magnet (iii) behaviour towards carbon disulphide as a solvent (iv) effect of heat 3. Perform the following reactions and classify them as physical or chemical changes: Unit-I a) Iron with copper sulphate solution in water b) Burning of magnesium ribbon in air c) Zinc with dilute sulphuric acid d) Heating of copper sulphate crystals e) Sodium sulphate with barium chloride in the form of their solutions in water 4. Preparation of stained temporary mounts of (a) onion peel, (b) human cheek cells & to record observations and draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II 5. Identification of Parenchyma, Collenchyma and Sclerenchyma tissues in plants, striped,smooth and cardiac muscle fibers and nerve cells in animals, from prepared slides. Draw their labeled diagrams. Unit-II 6. Determination of the melting point of ice and the boiling point of water. Unit-I 7. Verification of the Laws of reflection of sound. Unit-III 8. Determination of the density of solid (denser than water) by using a spring balance and a measuring cylinder.Unit-III 9. Establishing the relation between the loss in weight of a solid when fully immersed in- Unit-III a) Tap water b) Strongly salty water with the weight of water displaced by it by taking at least two different solids. 10. Determination of the speed of a pulse propagated through a stretched string/slinky (helical spring).Unit-III 11. Verification of the law of conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. Unit-III

