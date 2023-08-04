Uttrakhand Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF

UBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 9 Syllabus for Science, Maths, Social Science, English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Science, Bengali, Vocational, and Additional subjects. Download the revised pattern for language subjects.

Uttrakhand Board Class 9 Syllabus: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Government Of Uttarakhand, has released the syllabus for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12. The syllabus was made public on the official website of the UK board, ubse.uk.gov.in 2024 syllabus. This UK Board syllabus for 2023–24 will be applicable for this whole year and the 2024 final examinations. The Uttarakhand Board syllabus for Class 9th is available for Science, Social Science, Hindi, Maths, English, Home Science, and other language subjects.

The Uttarakhand Board has also released the revised pattern for three language subjects in Class 9: Hindi, English, and Sanskrit. This is to inform school authorities, teachers, and students to follow the new UK Board Class 9 syllabus to avoid any last-minute discrepancies.

To make things easier, we bring to you all the UK Board revised syllabus PDF for Class 9. You can download the free PDFs for further use. Read this article and get the PDFs attached to it.

Uttarakhand Board Revised Syllabus 2023-24: Notice







Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24

UK Board Notice: Revised Pattern (Languages) Class 9

UK Board Class 9 Revised Pattern (Languages) 2023-24

Also read: