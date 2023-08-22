UK Board 9th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE English Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 English Syllabus: English is one of the compulsory subjects for Class 9 students, along with various other subjects. Generally, no optional subjects are seen until Class 10, except for Hindi and Sanskrit. Different boards follow different protocols to offer a variety of subjects to students. English is a global language and is considered important for the professional development and growth of students. Because of this reason, almost all educational boards have made this a compulsory subject.
The UK Board has also released the English syllabus for Class 9. You can also check the syllabus for other subjects at UK Board Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2023–24. Here we will discuss the detailed syllabus and topics covered in the Uttarakhand Board Class 9 English syllabus 2023–24. You will find the revised syllabus in text and PDF format, along with the detailed section-wise course structure. Check it out and download the PDF.
UK Board Class 9 English Course Structure 2023-24
|
Sections
|
Allocated Marks
|
Section A: Reading
|
15
|
Section B: Writing
|
15
|
Section C: Grammar
|
15
|
Section D: Textbooks
|
35
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
TOTAL
|
100
Uttarakhand Board Class 9 English Syllabus 2023-24
|
SECTION A : READING 15 Marks
1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary.
Passage 1- 200 words (6 marks) - Four or five comprehension questions. 06 Marks
Passage 2- 300 words (10 marks) - Four or five comprehension questions and two questions on vocabulary. 09 Marks
Marks for vocabulary will not exceed 4.
SECTION B: WRITING 15 Marks
3. Letter Writing: One letter is not more than 80 words based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Types of letters:
Informal; Personal such as to family and friends;
Formal: Letters of complaint, enquiry, request & application. 06 Marks
4. Writing a short paragraph on a given outline/topic in about 60 words. 04 Marks
5. Writing a short writing task based on a verbal and/or visual stimulus (diagram, picture, graph, map, chart, table, flow chart etc.). Maximum words 80. 05 Marks
SECTION C : GRAMMAR 15 Marks
Question No. 6 -11
A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Text
types used will include gap-filling, sentence completion, sentence-reordering, dialogue completion and sentence transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas in class IX:
1. Tenses (present with extension)
2. Modals (have to/had to, must, should, need, ought to and their negative forms)
3. Use of Passive voice
4. Subject-verb concord
5. Reporting:
(i) Commands and requests
(ii) Statements
(iii) Questions
6. Clauses:
(i) Noun Clauses
(ii) Adverb Clauses of condition and time
(iii) Relative Clauses
7. Determiners and
8. Prepositions
Note: No separate marks allotted for any of grammatical items listed above.
SECTION D : TEXT BOOKS 35 Marks
Beehive- NCERT Text Book for class IX (Latest Edition)
Prose- 16 Marks
12 & 13. Two extracts from different prose lessons included in Text Book (Approximately 100 words each) 4×2=8 Marks
These extracts chosen from different lessons will be literary and discursive in nature. Each extract will be of 4 marks. 01 mark in each extract will be for vocabulary. 03 Marks in each passage will be used for testing local and global comprehension besides a question on interpretation.
14. One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from the Textbook to be answered in about 80 words. 05 Marks
15. One question on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question)(30-40 words) 03 Marks
Poetry 07 Marks
16. One extract from a poem from the prescribed reader followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the set text. The extract will carry 03 marks. 03 Marks
17. Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in 30-40 words each. 04 Marks
Moments- Supplementary Reader for Class IX 12 Marks
18. One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyse
character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 100 words.07Marks
19- One out of two very short answer type questions based on factual aspects of the lessons to be answered in 30-40 words. 03 Marks
20. One out of two short answer type questions of interpretative and evaluative nature based on lessons to be answered in 20-30 words. 02 Marks
Internal Assessment (20 Marks)
|
S. No.
|
Assessment Points
|
Marks
|
1
|
Listening Skill
|
4
|
2
|
Speaking Skill
|
4
|
3
|
Project Work
a) Script, Presentation, Originality
b) Viva based on Project
|
4+3
|
4
|
Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
Read: English - Textbook for class IX - NCERT Publication
