UK Board 9th English Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE English Syllabus PDF

SECTION A : READING 15 Marks 1 & 2- Two unseen passages of total 500 words with a variety of questions including 4 marks for vocabulary. Only prose passages will be used. One will be factual and the other will be literary. Passage 1- 200 words (6 marks) - Four or five comprehension questions. 06 Marks Passage 2- 300 words (10 marks) - Four or five comprehension questions and two questions on vocabulary. 09 Marks Marks for vocabulary will not exceed 4.

SECTION B: WRITING 15 Marks 3. Letter Writing: One letter is not more than 80 words based on provided verbal stimulus and context. Types of letters: Informal; Personal such as to family and friends; Formal: Letters of complaint, enquiry, request & application. 06 Marks 4. Writing a short paragraph on a given outline/topic in about 60 words. 04 Marks 5. Writing a short writing task based on a verbal and/or visual stimulus (diagram, picture, graph, map, chart, table, flow chart etc.). Maximum words 80. 05 Marks

SECTION C : GRAMMAR 15 Marks Question No. 6 -11 A variety of short questions involving the use of particular structures within a context. Text types used will include gap-filling, sentence completion, sentence-reordering, dialogue completion and sentence transformation (including combining sentences). The Grammar syllabus will include the following areas in class IX: 1. Tenses (present with extension) 2. Modals (have to/had to, must, should, need, ought to and their negative forms) 3. Use of Passive voice 4. Subject-verb concord 5. Reporting: (i) Commands and requests (ii) Statements (iii) Questions 6. Clauses: (i) Noun Clauses (ii) Adverb Clauses of condition and time (iii) Relative Clauses 7. Determiners and 8. Prepositions Note: No separate marks allotted for any of grammatical items listed above.

SECTION D : TEXT BOOKS 35 Marks Beehive- NCERT Text Book for class IX (Latest Edition) Prose- 16 Marks 12 & 13. Two extracts from different prose lessons included in Text Book (Approximately 100 words each) 4×2=8 Marks These extracts chosen from different lessons will be literary and discursive in nature. Each extract will be of 4 marks. 01 mark in each extract will be for vocabulary. 03 Marks in each passage will be used for testing local and global comprehension besides a question on interpretation. 14. One out of two questions extrapolative in nature based on any one of the prose lessons from the Textbook to be answered in about 80 words. 05 Marks 15. One question on Drama Text (local and global comprehension question)(30-40 words) 03 Marks

Poetry 07 Marks 16. One extract from a poem from the prescribed reader followed by two or three questions to test the local and global comprehension of the set text. The extract will carry 03 marks. 03 Marks 17. Two out of three short answer type questions on interpretation of themes and ideas contained in the poems to be answered in 30-40 words each. 04 Marks Moments- Supplementary Reader for Class IX 12 Marks 18. One out of two questions from Supplementary Reader to interpret, evaluate and analyse character, plot or situations occurring in the lessons to be answered in about 100 words.07Marks 19- One out of two very short answer type questions based on factual aspects of the lessons to be answered in 30-40 words. 03 Marks 20. One out of two short answer type questions of interpretative and evaluative nature based on lessons to be answered in 20-30 words. 02 Marks