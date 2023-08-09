UK Board 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Social Science Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus: The UK Educational Board, or Uttarakhand School Board, has released the syllabus for its higher and intermediate classes on its official website. The syllabus for higher school classes is fresh for the academic year 2023–24, so it is important for Class 9 UK Board students to check and download the syllabus before revising for their exams.
It is expected that teachers will also follow the revised syllabus, as the new exam pattern will be based on this revised syllabus in 2023–24. The Social Science Class 9 syllabus for Uttarakhand board students is discussed in this article. Students can check the unit-wise course structure to determine priority based on the unit weightage. The chapter-wise topics are mentioned in the UK Board Class 9 Social Science revised syllabus 2023–24. Check it out and download the free PDF.
Read: UK Board Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2023-24
UK Board Class 9 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24
TOTAL MARKS- 90 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}
Theory:80 Marks
Time: 3:00 Hrs
|
Unit No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
I
|
INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I
|
18
|
II
|
CONTEMPORARY INDIA
|
20
|
III
|
DEMOCRATIC POLITICS
|
18
|
IV
|
ECONOMICS
|
16
|
V
|
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
|
08
|
Total
|
80
Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I
|
Section 1: Events and Processes: (All the three themes are compulsory)
I. The French Revolution:
II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution:
III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler:
Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies:
IV. Forest Society and Colonialism:
V. Pastoralists in the Modern World:
Map Work- 02 Marks
|
Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA
|
1- India
2- Physical Features of India:
Major Physiographic Divisions– Himalayan
Mountains, Northern Plains, Peninsular
Plateau, Indian Desert, Coastal Plains,
Islands
3- Drainage:
4. Climate:
5. Natural Vegetation and Wild Life:
6. Population:
Map Work- 04 Marks
|
Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS
|
1- What is Democracy? Why Democracy?
2- Constitutional Design:
3- Electoral Politics:
4- Working of Institutions:
5- Democratic Rights:
|
Unit IV: ECONOMICS
|
1- The Story of Village Palampur:
2- People as Resource:
3- Poverty as a Challenge:
4- Food Security in India:
|
Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT
|
1- Man-made Disasters- Nuclear, Biological and Chemical
2- Common Hazards- Prevention and Mitigation
3- Community based Disaster Management
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
1- Assignments- 05 (02 marks for each) -
|
10 Marks
|
2- Project Work (01 Project)-
|
05 Marks
|
3- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)-
|
05 Marks
Note: (There will be total 4 Unit Tests to be conducted throughout the year (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and two after half yearly examination). At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. Likewise best of two Unit Tests (III & IV) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the annual result preparation.)
|
Download Uttarakhand Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
Also read: