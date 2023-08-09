UK Board 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Social Science Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Reads will also get syllabus PDFs for Social Science, Social Social Science, Social Science, Hindi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Home Social Science, Bengali, Vocational and Additional subjects. Download the revised pattern for language subjects.

Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus and paper pattern

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus: The UK Educational Board, or Uttarakhand School Board, has released the syllabus for its higher and intermediate classes on its official website. The syllabus for higher school classes is fresh for the academic year 2023–24, so it is important for Class 9 UK Board students to check and download the syllabus before revising for their exams.

It is expected that teachers will also follow the revised syllabus, as the new exam pattern will be based on this revised syllabus in 2023–24. The Social Science Class 9 syllabus for Uttarakhand board students is discussed in this article. Students can check the unit-wise course structure to determine priority based on the unit weightage. The chapter-wise topics are mentioned in the UK Board Class 9 Social Science revised syllabus 2023–24. Check it out and download the free PDF.

Read: UK Board Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2023-24

UK Board Class 9 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24

TOTAL MARKS- 90 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}

Theory:80 Marks

Time: 3:00 Hrs

Unit No. Unit Marks I INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I 18 II CONTEMPORARY INDIA 20 III DEMOCRATIC POLITICS 18 IV ECONOMICS 16 V DISASTER MANAGEMENT 08 Total 80

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I Section 1: Events and Processes: (All the three themes are compulsory) I. The French Revolution: French Society During the Late Eighteenth Century

The Outbreak of the Revolution

France Abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic

Did Women have a Revolution?

The Abolition of Slavery

The Revolution and Everyday Life II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution: The Age of Social Change

The Russian Revolution

The February Revolution in Petrograd

What Changed after October?

The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler: Birth of the Weimar Republic

Hitler’s Rise to Power

The Nazi Worldview

Youth in Nazi Germany

Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies: IV. Forest Society and Colonialism: Why Deforestation?

The Rise of Commercial Forestry

Rebellion in the Forest

Forest Transformations in Java V. Pastoralists in the Modern World: Pastoral Nomads and their Movements

Colonial Rule and Pastoral life

Pastoralism in Africa Map Work- 02 Marks Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA 1- India Location

Size

India and the World

India’s Neighbours 2- Physical Features of India: Major Physiographic Divisions– Himalayan Mountains, Northern Plains, Peninsular Plateau, Indian Desert, Coastal Plains, Islands 3- Drainage: Concept

Drainage Systems in India

The Himalayan Rivers- Ganga and Brahmaputra River System

The Peninsular Rivers- Narmada Basin,

Basin, Godavari Basin, Mahanadi Basin, Krishna Basin, Kaveri Basin

Lakes

Role of Rivers in the Economy

River Pollution 4. Climate: Concept

Climatic Controls

Factors influencing India’s climate–

Latitude, Altitude, Pressure and Winds

The Seasons– Cold Weather Season, Hot Weather Season, Advancing Monsoon, Retreating/ Post Monsoons

Distribution of Rainfall

Monsoon as a unifying bond 5. Natural Vegetation and Wild Life: Types of Vegetation– Tropical Evergreen Forests, Tropical Deciduous Forests, Thorn Forests and Shrubs, Montane Forests,

Mangrove Forests

Wild Life 6. Population: Population Size and Distribution– India’s Population Size and Distribution by Numbers, India’s Population Distribution by Density

Population Growth and Processes of Population Change– Population Growth, Processes of Population Change/Growth. Map Work- 04 Marks Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS 1- What is Democracy? Why Democracy? What is Democracy?

Features of Democracy

Why Democracy?

Broader Meanings of Democracy 2- Constitutional Design: Democratic Constitution in South Africa

Why do we need a Constitution?

Making of the Indian Constitution

Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution 3- Electoral Politics: Why Elections?

What is our System of Elections?

What makes elections in Indiademocratic? 4- Working of Institutions: How is the major policy decision taken?

Parliament

Political Executive

The Judiciary 5- Democratic Rights: Life without Rights

Rights in a Democracy

Rights in the Indian Constitution

Expanding scope of rights Unit IV: ECONOMICS 1- The Story of Village Palampur: Overview

Organization of Production

Farming in Palampur

Non-farm activities in Palampur 2- People as Resource: Overview

Economic Activities by Men and Women

Quality of Population

Unemployment 3- Poverty as a Challenge: Overview

Two typical cases of Poverty

Poverty as seen by Social Scientists

Poverty Estimates

Vulnerable Groups

Interstate Disparities

Global Poverty Scenario

Causes of Poverty

Anti-Poverty measures

The Challenges Ahead 4- Food Security in India: Overview

What is Food Security?

Why Food Security?

Who are food insecure?

Food Security in India

What is Buffer Stock?

What is the Public Distribution System?

Current Status of Public Distribution

System

Role of Cooperatives in food security Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT 1- Man-made Disasters- Nuclear, Biological and Chemical 2- Common Hazards- Prevention and Mitigation 3- Community based Disaster Management







Internal Assessment 20 Marks 1- Assignments- 05 (02 marks for each) - 10 Marks 2- Project Work (01 Project)- 05 Marks 3- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)- 05 Marks

Note: (There will be total 4 Unit Tests to be conducted throughout the year (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and two after half yearly examination). At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. Likewise best of two Unit Tests (III & IV) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the annual result preparation.)

Also read:





