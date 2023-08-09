UK Board 9th Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Social Science Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you revised UK Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-24 PDF.

Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 9th Social Science Syllabus and paper pattern

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus: The UK Educational Board, or Uttarakhand School Board, has released the syllabus for its higher and intermediate classes on its official website. The syllabus for higher school classes is fresh for the academic year 2023–24, so it is important for Class 9 UK Board students to check and download the syllabus before revising for their exams.

It is expected that teachers will also follow the revised syllabus, as the new exam pattern will be based on this revised syllabus in 2023–24. The Social Science Class 9 syllabus for Uttarakhand board students is discussed in this article. Students can check the unit-wise course structure to determine priority based on the unit weightage. The chapter-wise topics are mentioned in the UK Board Class 9 Social Science revised syllabus 2023–24. Check it out and download the free PDF.

Read: UK Board Class 9 Revised Syllabus 2023-24

UK Board Class 9 Social Science Course Structure 2023-24

TOTAL MARKS- 90 {80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment)}

Theory:80 Marks

Time: 3:00 Hrs

Unit No.

Unit

Marks

I

INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I

18

II

CONTEMPORARY INDIA

20

III

DEMOCRATIC POLITICS 

18

IV

ECONOMICS

16

V

DISASTER MANAGEMENT 

08
 

Total

80

 

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24

 

Unit I: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD-I

Section 1: Events and Processes: (All the three themes are compulsory)

I. The French Revolution:

  • French Society During the Late Eighteenth Century
  • The Outbreak of the Revolution
  • France Abolishes Monarchy and Becomes a Republic
  • Did Women have a Revolution?
  • The Abolition of Slavery
  • The Revolution and Everyday Life

II. Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution:

  • The Age of Social Change
  • The Russian Revolution
  • The February Revolution in Petrograd
  • What Changed after October?
  • The Global Influence of the Russian Revolution and the USSR

III. Nazism and the Rise of Hitler:

  • Birth of the Weimar Republic
  • Hitler’s Rise to Power
  • The Nazi Worldview
  • Youth in Nazi Germany
  • Ordinary People and the Crimes Against Humanity

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies:

IV. Forest Society and Colonialism:

  • Why Deforestation?
  • The Rise of Commercial Forestry
  • Rebellion in the Forest
  • Forest Transformations in Java

V. Pastoralists in the Modern World:

  • Pastoral Nomads and their Movements
  • Colonial Rule and Pastoral life
  • Pastoralism in Africa

Map Work- 02 Marks

Unit II: CONTEMPORARY INDIA 

1- India

  • Location
  • Size
  • India and the World
  • India’s Neighbours

2- Physical Features of India:

Major Physiographic Divisions– Himalayan

Mountains, Northern Plains, Peninsular

Plateau, Indian Desert, Coastal Plains,

Islands 

3- Drainage:

  • Concept
  • Drainage Systems in India
  • The Himalayan Rivers- Ganga and Brahmaputra River System
  • The Peninsular Rivers- Narmada Basin,
  •  Basin, Godavari Basin, Mahanadi Basin, Krishna Basin, Kaveri Basin
  • Lakes
  • Role of Rivers in the Economy
  • River Pollution

4. Climate:

  • Concept
  • Climatic Controls
  • Factors influencing India’s climate–
  • Latitude, Altitude, Pressure and Winds
  • The Seasons– Cold Weather Season, Hot Weather Season, Advancing Monsoon, Retreating/ Post Monsoons 
  • Distribution of Rainfall
  • Monsoon as a unifying bond

5. Natural Vegetation and Wild Life:

  • Types of Vegetation– Tropical Evergreen Forests, Tropical Deciduous Forests, Thorn Forests and Shrubs, Montane Forests,
  • Mangrove Forests
  • Wild Life

6. Population:

  • Population Size and Distribution– India’s Population Size and Distribution by Numbers, India’s Population Distribution by Density
  • Population Growth and Processes of Population Change– Population Growth, Processes of Population Change/Growth.

Map Work- 04 Marks

Unit III: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS

1- What is Democracy? Why Democracy?

  • What is Democracy?
  • Features of Democracy
  • Why Democracy?
  • Broader Meanings of Democracy

2- Constitutional Design:

  • Democratic Constitution in South Africa
  • Why do we need a Constitution?
  • Making of the Indian Constitution
  • Guiding Values of the Indian Constitution

3- Electoral Politics:

  • Why Elections?
  • What is our System of Elections?
  • What makes elections in Indiademocratic?

4- Working of Institutions:

  • How is the major policy decision taken?
  • Parliament
  • Political Executive
  • The Judiciary

5- Democratic Rights:

  • Life without Rights
  • Rights in a Democracy
  • Rights in the Indian Constitution
  • Expanding scope of rights 

Unit IV: ECONOMICS

1- The Story of Village Palampur:

  • Overview
  • Organization of Production
  • Farming in Palampur
  • Non-farm activities in Palampur

2- People as Resource:

  • Overview
  • Economic Activities by Men and Women
  • Quality of Population
  • Unemployment

3- Poverty as a Challenge:

  • Overview
  • Two typical cases of Poverty
  • Poverty as seen by Social Scientists
  • Poverty Estimates
  • Vulnerable Groups
  • Interstate Disparities
  • Global Poverty Scenario
  • Causes of Poverty
  • Anti-Poverty measures
  • The Challenges Ahead

4- Food Security in India:

  • Overview
  • What is Food Security?
  • Why Food Security?
  • Who are food insecure?
  • Food Security in India
  • What is Buffer Stock?
  • What is the Public Distribution System?
  • Current Status of Public Distribution
  • System
  • Role of Cooperatives in food security

Unit V: DISASTER MANAGEMENT 

1- Man-made Disasters- Nuclear, Biological and Chemical

2- Common Hazards- Prevention and Mitigation

3- Community based Disaster Management



Internal Assessment

20 Marks

1- Assignments- 05 (02 marks for each) -

10 Marks

2- Project Work (01 Project)-

05 Marks

3- Continuous Assessment (Unit Test)-

05 Marks

Note: (There will be total 4 Unit Tests to be conducted throughout the year (two Unit Tests before half yearly examination and two after half yearly examination). At the time of half yearly result preparation best of two Unit Tests (I & II) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks. Likewise best of two Unit Tests (III & IV) marks will be taken and converted to the weightage of 05 marks for the annual result preparation.) 

Download Uttarakhand Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

Also read:

 



