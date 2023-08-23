UK Board 9th Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Home Science Syllabus PDF

Unit I: Concept and Scope of Home Science. 06 Marks

Unit II: Family-a unit of society: Type & size of the family; reasons for change in family types, effect of size on the welfare of its members, role of family members in its smooth functioning. 10 Marks

Unit III: Food and its relation to health: Definition of food, health, nutrition, nutrients and balanced diet, functions of food. 10 Marks (i) energy giving (ii) growth and repair (iii) protection against diseases (iv) regulation of body functions (v) psychological satisfaction (vi) sociological function (vii) Interrelationship between food and health.

Unit IV: Methods of cooking: boiling, steaming, pressure cooking, frying, roasting & baking. Brief description of each & suitability for foods. 10 Marks

Unit V: Functions of a home: protective and social characteristics of functional house-security, light, ventilation, sanitation (brief description of disposal of waste water, garbage and human excreta) & surroundings. 10 Marks

Unit VI: Safety in the house: prevention of accidents in the kitchen and bathroom-cuts, falls, burns, electric shock, poisoning, safe use of fuels; first-aid given to cuts, bruises, burns, scalds, poisoning, shocks & bites. 08 Marks

UnitVII: Fabrics available in the market: Definition of fibre and yarn; classfication of fibre on the basis of origin and length; yarn making, blends, construction of fabric-weaving (Different types of weaves-plain, twill and stain), felting and knitting; characterstics of fibres-length, durability, absorbancy, heat conductivity resilence and elasticity; effect of heat, moth and mildew, acids and alkalis. 10 Marks

Unit VIII: Selection of clothes: factors affecting selection 06 Marks (i) fabric related factors (characteristics of fibre, fabric construction) (ii) person related factors-age, occupation occasion, fashion, figure, comfort (iii) Other factors-climate & cost