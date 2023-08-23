UK Board 9th Home Science Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Home Science Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Home Science Syllabus: Home science is one of the subjects taught in UK Board Class 9. You won’t generally see this subject at this standard on many other educational boards. But the Uttarakhand Board has taken a step ahead and introduced this subject for the holistic development of students. The syllabus for UK Board Class 9 Home Science has been designed by the board itself and is now available on its website. The revised syllabus is for the academic year 2023–24, and the paper will be formed based on the new syllabus.
To check the new syllabus for UK Board Class 9 Home Science, students and teachers should read this post. Here you will find the detailed unit-wise syllabus along with the mark allocation. The syllabus here is given in Hindi and English to help students understand it better. Check and download the syllabus PDF.
Uttarakhand Board Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit I:
Concept and Scope of Home Science. 06 Marks
Unit II:
Family-a unit of society: Type & size of the family; reasons for change in family types, effect of size on the welfare of its members, role of family members in its smooth functioning. 10 Marks
Unit III:
Food and its relation to health: Definition of food, health, nutrition, nutrients and balanced diet, functions of food. 10 Marks
(i) energy giving
(ii) growth and repair
(iii) protection against diseases
(iv) regulation of body functions
(v) psychological satisfaction
(vi) sociological function
(vii) Interrelationship between food and health.
Unit IV:
Methods of cooking: boiling, steaming, pressure cooking, frying, roasting & baking. Brief description of each & suitability for foods. 10 Marks
Unit V:
Functions of a home: protective and social characteristics of functional house-security, light, ventilation, sanitation (brief description of disposal of waste water, garbage and human excreta) & surroundings. 10 Marks
Unit VI:
Safety in the house: prevention of accidents in the kitchen and bathroom-cuts, falls, burns, electric shock, poisoning, safe use of fuels; first-aid given to cuts, bruises, burns, scalds, poisoning, shocks & bites. 08 Marks
UnitVII:
Fabrics available in the market: Definition of fibre and yarn; classfication of fibre on the basis of origin and length; yarn making, blends, construction of fabric-weaving (Different types of weaves-plain, twill and stain), felting and knitting; characterstics of fibres-length, durability, absorbancy, heat conductivity resilence and elasticity; effect of heat, moth and mildew, acids and alkalis. 10 Marks
Unit VIII:
Selection of clothes: factors affecting selection 06 Marks
(i) fabric related factors (characteristics of fibre, fabric construction)
(ii) person related factors-age, occupation occasion, fashion, figure, comfort
(iii) Other factors-climate & cost
|
S. No.
|
प्रयोगात्मक भाग हेतु मूल्यांकन बिन्दु
|
बुल अंक
|
1
|
परिवार के प्रकार, प्राथमिक चिकित्सा, परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के क्रियाकलाप पर एक प्रोजेक्ट का निर्माण कार्य
|
10
|
2
|
पाक क्रिया की विधियों का उपयोग करते हुये कोई एक व्यंजन तैयार करना।
|
10
|
3
|
सत्रीय कार्य
|
05
|
4
|
सतत मूल्यांकन (इकाई परीक्षा)*
|
05
सतत मूल्यांकन- इकाई परीक्षा* (CONTINUOUS ASSESSMENT UNIT TEST)
कक्षा 9 सत्र में कुल 04 इकाई परीक्षायें होंगी ( 02 इकाई परीक्षायें अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा से पूर्व तथा 02 अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा के उपरान्त)। अर्द्धवार्षिक परीक्षा के परीक्षाफल निर्माण हेतु प्रथम दो इकाई परीक्षाओं (प्रथम व द्वितीय) में से अधिक प्राप्तांक वाली इकाई परीक्षा के अंक लिये जायेंगे तथा इन अंकों को 05 के भारांक में परिवर्तित किया जायेगा। इसी प्रकार वार्षिक परीक्षा के परीक्षाफल निर्माण हेतु अन्तिम दो इकाई परीक्षाओं (तृतीय व चतुर्थ) में से अधिक प्राप्तांक वाली इकाई परीक्षा के अंक लेकर इन अंकों को 05 के माराक में परिवर्तित किया जायेगा।
|
