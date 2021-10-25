VIT Bhopal University organised its 2nd Annual Convocation on 24th October, 2021. 409 graduands were conferred the degree in this convocation. Dr. G. Viswanathan, Honourable Chancellor of VIT Bhopal, presided over the function and declared the convocation ceremony open. In his presidential address, he congratulated the students for their achievements in the first placement drive where 94% of the placement registered B.Tech. Students were placed, out of which 150 students grabbed Super Dream (>10 LPA)/ Dream (>5 LPA) offers. He commended the initiatives of the VIT Bhopal for introducing several future-ready programmes such as Cyber Security, Gaming Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Bioengineering and Aerospace.

While Addressing the gathering, Assistant Vice President, VIT Bhopal Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan stated that it has been a tremendous journey starting from 2017 with 383 students and 32 faculties at campus to till date when more than 7000 students with 100% doctoral faculties have put their faith in us and participating in our commitment of transforming education. In the current graduating B.Tech. batch, students received 419 overall offers with the highest package of 18 LPA. Our second B.Tech batch is undergoing through placement process and they have received a total of 725 offers with 187 Super Dream and 132 Dream offers so far. She said that to uplift the marginalized section in Madhya Pradesh VIT Bhopal has launched STARS (Support the Advancement of Rural Students) Scheme under which 84 Boys and 58 Girls, district toppers from MP Govt. Schools, are getting free education and free boarding facilities under the same.

The Honourable Chancellor administered the pledge. Assistant Vice President Ms. Kadhambari S. Viswanathan, and Trustee Mrs. Ramani Balasundaram, presented a total of 7 Gold Medals to Toppers from various programmes and Rank Certificates to 21 meritorious students.

The Chief Guest Shri. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi appreciated the innovative teaching methodologies and advanced curriculum designs followed at VIT Bhopal. The Guest of Honour, Dr. Srihari Krishnaswami, Dean at Binghamton University, USA; a partner institution, has appreciated the international programs offered by VIT along with several leading institutions in the world. He has welcomed the students to join Binghamton University and establish greater collaboration.

Vice President Shri. Sankar Viswanathan joined the ceremony online and graced the occasion with his presence.

Vice Chancellor Dr. U Kamachi Mudali welcomed the gathering and Dean Academics Dr. Manas Kumar Mishra and Dr. Reena Jain, Assistant Controller of Examinations executed the proceedings.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by VIT Bhopal University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.