Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

VSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 167 Graduate Apprentice Posts @vssc.gov.in,Check Eligibility

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 167 Graduate Apprentice  Posts on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 08:57 IST
VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021
VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021

VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 167 Graduate Apprentice  Posts in various  trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts  on or before 08 October 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including First Class B.E/B.Tech in the respective field with additional eligibility can apply for VSSC Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details: 
VSSC/R&R/9.2/GA/2021

Important Date for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:08 October 2021 

Vacancy Details for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Graduate Apprentice(Total Post)-167
Aeronautical/ Aerospace-15
Chemical Engg.-10
Civil Engg.-12
Computer Sci/Engg-20
Electrical Engg.-12
Electronics Engg.-40
Mechanical Engg.-40
Metallurgy-06
Production Engg.-06
Fire & Safety Engg.-02
Management/ Catering Technology-04

Eligibility Criteria for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Graduate Apprentice: First Class B.E/B.Tech. [Four/three year duration (for lateral entry)] in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/ 6.84 CGPA.

Management/ Catering Technology: First Class Degree (4 years duration) in Hotel Management/ Catering Technology (AICTE approved) with not less than 60% marks.


Age Limit for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 08.10.2021 for General candidates.
Relaxation as per government norms. 

VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

  1. Interested candidates may apply by clicking the application link given in the website www.vssc.gov.in on or before 08 October 2021.
  2. Candidates are required to use a valid and active e-mail ID to register.
  3. The same will be used for future communications as well.
  4. Enter the correct data in the relevant fields as required.
  5. Application can be submitted only once with a particular email ID.
  6. Candidates will have to enrol in the NATS portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) and submit their enrolment ID at the time of joining for registration.

Take Free Online ISRO SCIENTIST/ENGINEER 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationVSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 167 Graduate Apprentice Posts @vssc.gov.in,Check Eligibility
Notification Date1 Oct, 2021
Last Date of Submission8 Oct, 2021
CityThiruvananthapuram
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next