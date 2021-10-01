VSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 167 Graduate Apprentice Posts @vssc.gov.in,Check Eligibility

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 167 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check details here.

VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible persons for recruitment of 167 Graduate Apprentice Posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 08 October 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including First Class B.E/B.Tech in the respective field with additional eligibility can apply for VSSC Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details:

VSSC/R&R/9.2/GA/2021

Important Date for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:08 October 2021

Vacancy Details for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Graduate Apprentice(Total Post)-167

Aeronautical/ Aerospace-15

Chemical Engg.-10

Civil Engg.-12

Computer Sci/Engg-20

Electrical Engg.-12

Electronics Engg.-40

Mechanical Engg.-40

Metallurgy-06

Production Engg.-06

Fire & Safety Engg.-02

Management/ Catering Technology-04

Eligibility Criteria for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice: First Class B.E/B.Tech. [Four/three year duration (for lateral entry)] in the respective field with not less than 65% marks/ 6.84 CGPA.

Management/ Catering Technology: First Class Degree (4 years duration) in Hotel Management/ Catering Technology (AICTE approved) with not less than 60% marks.



Age Limit for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 08.10.2021 for General candidates.

Relaxation as per government norms.

How to Apply for VSSC Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: