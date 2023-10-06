VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 162 Technician Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility 

VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has notified for the 162 Technician Apprentice posts on its official website-https://www.vssc.gov.in/. Download notification pdf.

VSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications for the 162 Technician Apprentice posts on its official website. These positions are available in different disciplines including Automobile Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical and others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview scheduled on October 7, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including First class Diploma in Engineering in concerned disciplines as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



VSSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

You will have to appear for a walk-in-interview on October 7, 2023 at the venue mentioned in the notification.



VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

A total of 162 Technician Apprentice posts are to be filled under the recruitment drive in different disciplines.

Automobile-8

Chemical-25

Civil-8

Computer Science-15

Electrical-10

Electronics-40

Instrument Technology-6

Mechanical-50

VSSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have First Class Diploma in the concerned Engineering disciplines including Automobile/ Chemical/ Civil/ Computer Science/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Instrument/ Mechanical Engg and others.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

VSSC Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Rs. 8000 per month



VSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For VSSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will have to register online in the Ministry of Education NATS portal, through the website www.nats.education.gov.in or www.sdcentre.org and bring the Registration No. and the printout during the walk-in-interview.

Candidates will have to visit the VSSS pavilion at the venue mentioned in the notification on October 7, 2023 with all the essential documents discussed in the notification.