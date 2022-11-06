WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 For 150 Field Supervisor Post: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

WAPCOS Limited has invited online application for the 150 Field Supervisor Posts on its official website. Check WAPCOS Limited recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: WAPCOS Limited has invited applications for the 150 Field Supervisor Post. These positions are available for work relating to Consultancy Services for assisting and supporting in Project Management to Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited(MVVNL), Lucknow and Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Limited (KESCO), Kanpur. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or beore 15 November 2022.

Candidates having specific educational qualification including Diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering with additional eligibility as given in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs :

File No.5/831/2022/ INFS / Gurgaon

Important Date WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application:15 November 2022

Vacancy Details WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Field Supervisor -150

Eligibility Criteria WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Diploma in Electrical/Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit/experience and others update.

Process to Download: WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification

Visit the official website of WAPCOS Limited- http://www.wapcos.gov.in/. Go to the List of Advertisements Section on home page. Click on the link-Recruitment of Field Supervisors on contract consolidated basis for Consultancy Services in Project Management to MVVNL, Lucknow and KESCO, Kanpur flashing on the homepage.

You will get WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification in a new window. Download and save the WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification for future reference.

Click Here For WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification PDF





How To Apply WAPCOS Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application format from the official website www.wapcos.co.in and submit the same duly filled in along with all documents in support of their eligibility by email at wapcosrdss@gmail.com so as to reach by 15 November 2022. Applying candidates should enclose self-certified copies of their educational qualifications and experience certificates with the application form.