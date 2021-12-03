WB Police Constable Answer Key 2021 Released: Download @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Constable Answer Key 2021 has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Constable Answer Key 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the answer key of the exam held, on 26 September 2021, for the post of Constables & Lady Constables. Candidates who have participated in the exam can download WB Police Constable Answer Key from wbpolice.gov.in. The candidates are also advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 7 days i.e. 02 December 2021.

WB Police Constable Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download WBP Constable Answer Key in the prescribed format.

WB Police Constable Answer Key Download Link

WB Police Constable Answer Key Notice Link

The candidates can check their probable result with help of this answer key.

WB Police Constable Result shall made on the basis of recivied objections. A PDF list will be made of all shortlisted candidates.

How to Download WB Police Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of WBPRB i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. Click on ‘Recruitment’ Section and click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020’ Click on ‘Get Details’ under ‘Answer Key of preliminary examination of Constable and Lady Constable in West Bengal Police 2020’. Download WB Police Constable Answer Key PDF

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) had published a notification for a total of 8632 Constable Posts. Online applications are invited from 22 January to 20 February 2021.