The WBP SI Exam Date 2025 has finally been announced. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially scheduled the Preliminary Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) on 12th October 2025 (Sunday). This marks a significant milestone for candidates who have been preparing for one of the most sought-after police jobs in the state. This article provides WBP SI exam dates, rules, and preparation strategies.
WBP SI Exam Date 2025
The official notice released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) confirms that the WBP SI Exam Date 2025 is set for 12th October 2025. Candidates can access their e-Admit Cards from 28th September 2025 on the WBPRB website (https://prb.wb.gov.in) or the West Bengal Police official portal (www.wbpolice.gov.in).
It is crucial for aspirants to note that admit cards will be issued only to candidates who have correctly filled in their Application Serial Number, Number, and Date of Birth. The board emphasizes that candidates must carry the printed e-Admit Card along with a valid ID proof to the examination center. Missing these requirements can result in denial of entry, making this an important step in the recruitment process.
WB Police SI Important Dates 2025
It is crucial to track all important dates for candidates aiming for WBP SI Exam 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Admit Card Release
|
28th September 2025
|
Preliminary Exam
|
12th October 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
To be announced
|
Physical Test (if applicable)
|
To be announced
Important Instructions About WBP SI Exam 2025
The WBPRB has outlined strict guidelines for candidates appearing in the WBP SI Exam 2025. The following are the important points:
-
Prohibited Items: Mobile phones, Bluetooth-enabled hearing devices, portable scanners, digital wristwatches (including smartwatches), calculators, or any other materials that could facilitate cheating are strictly forbidden.
-
Strict Legal Action: Possession of prohibited items at the examination venue will result in strict legal action.
-
Footwear Rules: Wearing high-heeled footwear is not allowed in the examination hall.
-
Canvassing Prohibition: Any form of canvassing during recruitment can lead to the immediate cancellation of candidature.
Common Mistakes to Avoid on WBP SI Exam Day
The following are the common mistakes to avoid on WBP SI Exam Day:
-
Forgetting to carry the printed e-Admit Card or valid ID proof.
-
Bringing prohibited items like electronic gadgets or calculators.
-
Arriving late at the examination venue.
-
Ignoring instructions on seating arrangements or exam conduct.
Also Check:
WB Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
WBP SI Cut Off 2025
WBP SI Syllabus 2025
Preparation Tips for WBP SI Exam 2025
The WBP SI Exam Date 2025 serves as a key checkpoint for candidates to measure their preparation. The following are essential preparation tips:
-
Understand the Exam Pattern: Familiarize yourself with section-wise marks, question types, and time allocation.
-
Time Management: Practice mock tests and previous year papers to improve speed and accuracy.
-
General Awareness: Stay updated with current events, West Bengal state news, and basic law and policing knowledge.
-
Physical Fitness: This phase focuses on the written exam. So candidates must remain physically prepared for subsequent physical tests.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation