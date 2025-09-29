The WBP SI Exam Date 2025 has finally been announced. The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially scheduled the Preliminary Examination for the post of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed & Armed Branch) on 12th October 2025 (Sunday). This marks a significant milestone for candidates who have been preparing for one of the most sought-after police jobs in the state. This article provides WBP SI exam dates, rules, and preparation strategies.

WBP SI Exam Date 2025

The official notice released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) confirms that the WBP SI Exam Date 2025 is set for 12th October 2025. Candidates can access their e-Admit Cards from 28th September 2025 on the WBPRB website (https://prb.wb.gov.in) or the West Bengal Police official portal (www.wbpolice.gov.in).

It is crucial for aspirants to note that admit cards will be issued only to candidates who have correctly filled in their Application Serial Number, Number, and Date of Birth. The board emphasizes that candidates must carry the printed e-Admit Card along with a valid ID proof to the examination center. Missing these requirements can result in denial of entry, making this an important step in the recruitment process.