WB TET Result 2022: Check Date and Latest Updates Here

WB TET Result 2022: Candidates can check the WB Teacher Eligibility Test Result Date and Other Updates Here

WB TET Result 2022: West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) completed the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET 2022) on 11 December 2022. Now, WBBPE will release the WBTET Result 2022. According to the media reports, WBBPE Result 2022 is expected today i.e. on 10 February 2023. The primary education board will announce the results in a press conference. As per the reports, Ina Singha has topped the exam with a score of 133. All four toppers are girls.

The Board president Gautam Pal said that the first responsibility of the board is to publish results with transparency. He added, “The OMR copy is secured with the board till the moment of declaration of this result today."

WBTET Result Link shall also be available on the official website of WBBPE i.e. wbbpe.org. However, there is no information on the result on the official website. The candidates can visit the WBBPE's website link provided below for the latest updates:

Amid many controversies, WB TET was held across the state in December 2022. The said exam is held for recruitment of 11 thousand vacancies

WB TET Result 2022 : How to download WB Primary TET Result ?

Step 1: Go to the official site of WBTET https://www.wbbpe.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Download WB Primary Result 2023

Step 4: Take the print out of the admit card

The candidate is advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding WB Teacher Eligibility Test Result 2023.

WBBPE uploaded the provisional answer key for Primary Teacher Eligibility Test for Class 1st to 5th on 10 January 2023. Objections were invited on the official website from 13 January to 17 January 2023 with a payment of Rs. 500/-