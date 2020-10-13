WBHRB Staff Nurse Result 2020 Released @wbhealth.gov.in, Download WB Nurse Grade 2 Selection List

WBHRB Staff Nurse Result 2020: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released the result for the post of Staff Nurse. All candidates who have appeared in WB Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 can download WBHRB Staff Nurse Result from the official website - wbhealth.gov.in.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Result Link is given below. The candidates can check the details of the selected candidates, directly, through the link

How to Download WBHRB Staff Nurse Result 2020 ?

Go to the official website - wbhealth.gov.in Click on the link - Result for the post of Staff Nurse, given under 'Notice' section at the bottom of the homepage WBHRB Staff Nurse Result PDF will open Check selected candidates’ list Download WB Health Staff Nurse Result PDF for future use

A total of 942 candidates are recommended for Staff Nurse Grade 2 Posts in hospitals of various districts under West Bengal Service Cadre in the pay level 9 with higher initial at Rs. 29,800/-. They should report for the duty to the respective Chief Medical Officer of Health first or to the Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice-Principal of the Medical Colleges. Selected candidates will be asked for medical examination and police verification within 30 days of joining by concerned Head of the office. They should produce their registeration certification at the time of joining.

After downloading the appointment letter the candidate should join within 23 October, failing which this offer of appointment may be treated as cancel.