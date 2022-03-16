WBP SI Answer Key 2021-22 Out: Download WB Police PDF @wbpolice.gov.in

WBP SI Answer Key 2021 has been released by West Bengal Police (WBP at the official website - wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download PDF and Submit Objection.

WBP SI Answer Key 2021-22 Download: West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the answers to 100 Questions for the Preliminary Exam held for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) at its website - wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download WBP Answer Key from the WB Police Website. The candidates who have attended the exam are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and raise objections, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 07 days i.e upto 22 March 2022.

WBP Answer Key Link is provided below for the reference of the candidates

How to Download WBP SI Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website of WBP i.e. wbpolice.gov.in and click on 'Recruitment' Tab Click on 'Get Details' given against 'Notice regarding Answer key of Preliminary Examination for Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police - 2020' Download WBP Answer Key PDF Check your answers Submit Objection, if any

WBP SI Result 2021

After considering all the objections, the police shall release the result the final answer key. On the basis of the final answer, the result shall be prepared.

Candidates who clear the WBP SI Prelims Exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Tes (PET)

WBP SI Exam was conducted on 05 December 2021 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 1:30 PM. The online applications are for the same from 22 January to 20 February 2021. A total of recruitment of 1088 vacancies shall be filled for Sub-Inspector Armed and Unarmed Posts.