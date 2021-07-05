WBPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 Released @ wbpsc.gov.in, Download Choice Sheet

WBPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the online interview schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post against Advt no-13/2020. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post from 15 July onwards.

Candidates qualified for the Personality Test round for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post can download the WBPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has uploaded the details interview schedule for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post against Advt no-13/2020 on its official website. Candidates can check their names/roll number and details of the interview with the details interview schedule available on the official website. The which WBPSC Interview for Assistant Engineer will be conducted from 15 July to 06 September 2021.



Candidates shortlisted for interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post against Advt no-13/2020 can download their choice sheets for the Interview from Commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in from 10th July, 2021.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil) post should note that they are being called to the Interview provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification etc. ) to be produced on the dates of the Interview.

Candidates can check the WBPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the details interview schedule also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: WBPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021