WBPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021 in Online Mode due to COVID-19 @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Details

WBPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has decided to conduct the Civil Services Interview in online mode due to surge in the COVID-19 cases. Commission has released the details schedule in this regard on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test round for WBPSC Civil Services Interview round can download the details interview schedule available on the official website of West Bengal Public Service Commission -pscwbapplication.in.

As per the short notification released, West Bengal Public Service Commission will conduct the West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019 (for both Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Services) in online mode. Commission has decided to conduct in online mode due to surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State.

The notice further says," In view of the unprecedented surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State, it has been decided that interview for West Bengal Civil Services (Exe.) etc. Examination, 2019 (for both Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Services) scheduled from 30 April 2021 to 20 May 2021 (excluding Government holidays) will be taken in Online mode. The date-wise schedule of interviews indicating Roll Number, Name and Category is available on the official website."

Candidates should note that they can attend the Online meeting from any suitable location by accessing

the link provided in the E-mail from a computer with webcam/Smartphone/tablet and high speed internet capable of supporting video conference.

Candidates can check the details WBPSC Civil Services Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

