WBPSC Clerkship DV Date 2022 Extended due to COVID Pandemic @wbpsc.gov.in, Check Detail

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Clerkship Examination, 2019 can check the short notification available on the official website of WBPSC- wbpsc.gov.in.

You can download the WBPSC Clerkship DV Date 2022 extension notice after following the steps give below.

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e. wbpsc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on ‘IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING EXTENSION OF DATE FOR D.V. OF CLERKSHIP 2019 [ADVT.NO. 05/2019]'flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the WBPSC Clerkship DV Date 2022 Extension Notice in a new window. Download WBPSC Clerkship DV Date 2022 Extension Notice and save it for future reference.

According to the short notification released, Commission has decided to extend the last date for submission of Documents has been extended by another 7 days i.e. up to 12.00 midnight of 12.01.2022 .

Notification further says, "In continuation to the Commission’s Notice No. 103 P.S.C./Con. Dt. 16/12/2021 regarding Clerkship Examination, 2019, the Commission has decided to extend the closing date of uploading the documents by accessing the link at ttps://wbpsc.examsonline.co.in by another 7 days i.e. up to 12.00 midnight of 12.01.2022 considering the prevailing pandemic situation. All other terms of the Notice No. 103 P.S.C./Con Dt. 16/12/2021 remain the same."