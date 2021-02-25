WBJS Final Result 2020 OUT @wbpsc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified candidates for WBPSC Judicial Service Personality Test 2021 Here

WB Judicial Service Final Result 2020: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released WB Judicial Service Final Result 2020 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the WB Judicial Service 2020 Exam against advertisement number 12/2020 can check the result through the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Result is provisional. Candidates can access the WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Final Result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBPSC.i.e.wbpsc.gov.in. Click on LIST OF THE CANDIDATES CALLED FOR PERSONALITY TEST FOR THE WEST BENGAL JUDICIAL SERVICE EXAMINATION, 2020 (ADVT. NO. 12/2020) flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Final Result and save it for future reference.

Download WBPSC Judicial Service 2020 Final Result

All shortlisted candidates are now provisionally eligible for the Personality Test. The detailed list showing Roll Nos. , Names, Dates and Time of Personality Test will be displayed shortly in the Notice Board of the Commission’s Office. The personality test is subject to verification of their eligibility and suitability for the examination in all respects including verification of original documents.

All candidates are required to their original documents ( e.g. Proof of Age, Academic Qualification, Enrolment as an advocate in the roll of Bar Council of any State or Union Territory in India on the date of advertisement etc. ) on the date of the Personality Test.

The WB Judicial Service 2020 Personality Test Date will be communicated to the candidates on the official website in due course of time. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded at the Commission’s website at https://wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates for the personality test in the provided link.

Latest Government Jobs:

RBI recruitment 2021 Notification for Various Non CSG Posts,Online Application Started @rbi.org.in, Exam on 10 April, Salary upto 77208/-